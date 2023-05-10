KMC Holds National-level Conference ‘KMC-EREVNA 2023’

Mangaluru: “KMC-EREVNA 2023”, a two-day national-level medical undergraduate conference was held at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore recently, by the undergraduate students’ research body, Student Research Forum, KMC, Mangalore under guidance from Dr Priyanka and Dr Deepthi.

The conference comprised various sessions of a scientific paper, poster and case report presentations, ideation, medical research debate and quiz. Around 300 delegates from across the country participated in the conference.

The Inaugural was held on the first day with the lighting of the lamp by Chief Guest Honourable Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Lt. Gen. Dr M D Venkatesh, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Mangalore Campus) Dr Dilip G. Naik was the guest of honour.

The Dean of KMC Mangalore Dr B Unnikrishnan also spoke and Associate Dean (Research) Dr Pramod Kumar welcomed the delegates.

Vice President of EREVNA Ms Janet delivered the vote of thanks. Earlier President of the organizing committee Nishtha gave the opening remarks. The Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education lauded the efforts of the student research forum and had some encouraging words for the entire team and participants.

