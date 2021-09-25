Spread the love



















KMC Hospital Attavar – Lions District 317D and Tapasya Foundation Mangalore Help Child heroes who defeated Cancer

Mangaluru: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to recognize the children and families affected by childhood cancers and to bring awareness on childhood cancer which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14.

On this occasion, Lions Club District 317D and Tapasya Foundation Mangalore came forward to help the Child Cancer Survivor Heroes who are being treated at KMC Hospital Attavar. They handed over soft toys, drawing/painting stationaries and Rupees 1 lakh fund support in total to around 15 cancer survivor heroes at the 4D ward KMC Hospital Attavar.

Dr Harsha Prasad – Chief, Division of Paediatric haematology-oncology, Dept. Of Paediatrics, KMC Hospital Mangalore thanked all the office bearers and members of Lions Club 317D and Tapasya Foundation for coming forward to help the children and families affected by childhood cancer. Further, he said “childhood cancer is curable. Our aim is to bring awareness among the parents and the public that childhood cancer is curable. At KMC Attavar, we have been treating all types of cancer in children for the past 21 years. We have dedicated a cancer ward for children, with specialized nursing team, dedicated doctors, social workers, data manager, paediatric surgeon and on-site radiation oncology facility”.

Dr John Ramapuram – Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar said, “Most of the time due to lack of awareness, parents do not take their children to the hospital for cancer treatment. But we should make them aware that the treatment is available for the children who suffer from cancer and many donors come forward to help them in case of any financial difficulties during the treatment”.

Dr John Ramapuram thanked the Lions Club District team for doing a noble job by morally and financially supporting the treatment of childhood cancer.

Ln. Vasanth Kumar Shetty – District 317D Governor, Mrs Sabitha Shetty – Chief Coordinator Childhood Cancer and Managing Trustee of Tapasya Foundation office bearers and the members of Lions District 317D were present.

