KMC Hospital Attavar Observes International Adolescent Health Week – 2021

Mangaluru: To mark the International Adolescent Health Week – 2021, KMC Hospital Attavar organized various programmes from 21st to 27th March 2021.

The theme for this year is Adolescent Resilience in the Face of a Pandemic. On this occasion, a talk on “Parenting Adolescents” was organized at KMC Hospital Attavar on the 23rd of March, 2021.

The programme began with an invocation followed by a formal welcome address by Dr Ravikiran S- HOD Dept. of Paediatrics.

The programme commenced by watering the plant by Dr B Suresh Shetty, Associate Dean Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru. In his inaugural address, he said, “In this vulnerable situation adolescents need to be focused by their parents. Adolescents need moral and psychological support from their parents”. Also, we need to focus on the Adolescents group for a better future.

On this occasion, he also congratulated the team for organizing the event as part of International Adolescent Health Week.

Dr Jayashree K, Associate Professor of Paediatric Dept & Adolescent Health Specialist briefed about the International Adolescent Health Week – 2021. The winners of the essay competition, which was held as part of International Adolescent Health Week, were also honoured.

Dr Ravikiran S – HOD Dept of Paediatrics also spoke on the occasion. Dr Nuthan Kamath – Professor & Unit Head, Dept. of Paediatrics, KMC Hospital Attavar, Dr, Smitha D’Sa and Dr Suchetha Rao from the Dept. of Paediatric were also present. Dr Keerthi & Dr Ashish compered the programme and Dr Shika delivered the vote of thanks.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, programme was restricted to a limited audience. The Talk on “Parenting Adolescents” was also on Virtual Meet, which was addressed by Dr Jayashree K Associate Professor and Adolescent Health Specialist from Dept. of Paediatrics.