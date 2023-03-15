KMC Hospital Attavar observes World Glaucoma Week

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar is observing World Glaucoma Week until 18 March.

The initiative of World Glaucoma Week highlights glaucoma as the leading cause of preventable irreversible blindness worldwide.

Detecting glaucoma in its early stages can prevent unnecessary vision impairment. The hospital is offering a 50% discount on Perimetry and OCT eye tests, which are done to detect glaucoma. Discount is only available till March 18.

There will be a Glaucoma Awareness Talk on March 17, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Sanjeevani Hall, KMC Attavar. The talk will be conducted by Dr Sangeetha Jeganathan, Assistant Professor – Dept. of Ophthalmology.

Glaucoma is a chronic, progressive, and degenerative disorder of the optic nerve that produces characteristic visual field damage. However, periodic testing allows the early diagnosis to prevent visual disability.

