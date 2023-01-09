KMC Hospital Attavar receives highest level of NABH certification for nursing services

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar has achieved the rare feat of being NABH Excellence Level Certified under Nursing Services, which is the highest level of accreditation for a hospital. This certification is based on the international standards followed by the hospitals in the areas of Nursing Resource Management, Nursing Care of Patient, Management of Medication, Education, Communication and Guidance, Infection Control Practices, Empowerment and Governance of Nursing Quality Indicators.

It was in 2018, the institution was first certified by NABH for Nursing Services. The Awarded Certificate was handed over by Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar and Ms. Gracy Lobo, Nursing Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar. During the ceremony, Dr. H.S. Ballal congratulated Dr. John Ramapuram and Ms. Gracy Lobo, and said that it’s a commendable achievement and to sustain this feat in the years to come is a greater responsibility and conveyed his best wishes for the same. Also present at the ceremony were Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao K, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences; Dr. Narayana Sabahit, Pro Vice Chancellor – Technology and Science; Dr. Dilip.G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor – MAHE Mangalore Campus; Dr. Giridhar Kini, Registrar MAHE; Dr. Anand Venugopal, COO – Teaching Hospitals; and Mr. C.G. Muthanna, COO – Operations.

Apart from Nursing Excellence (Excellence Level) by NABH, KMC Hospital Attavar is also accredited by NABH Accreditation standards for hospitals, 5th Edition for providing highest quality of health services which is another rare achievement by the institution.

During this ceremony, KMC Hospital Attavar also released the 1st edition of the hospital newsletter called Life Bytes. This quarterly edition will focus on the key medical activities at the teaching hospital, including articles from the doctors and staff.