KMC Hospital Attavar receives NABH accreditation

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar (An associate hospital of MAHE, Manipal) has been accredited with NABH certification by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) with effect from April 9, 2022.

NABH is a constituent body of the Quality Council of India. It was established to operate an accreditation programme for healthcare organisations. NABH is an institutional member of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).

KMC Hospital Attavar was commissioned in 1992 and today it is a 610-bed multi-speciality hospital renowned for its medical expertise, nursing care and state of the art diagnostic services. Being attached to the Medical College, the hospital has earned very good recognition as a leader in providing world-class healthcare services to the common man at an affordable cost. NABH has accredited 891 hospitals in the country so far, and KMC Hospital Attavar is one of them. KMC Hospital has consistently provided high-quality, up-to-date preventive and curative health services to a population spread across Karnataka and Kerala since its inception.

Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent congratulated the team for achieving this milestone and told, “This accreditation would mean more responsibility on our shoulders. Patients will be the main beneficiaries of this accreditation. We will continue our efforts towards providing quality care to patients at an affordable cost”.