KMC Hospital Attavar to hold Free BMD Camp for Women on Occasion of International Women’s Day

Mangaluru: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a free Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Check Up camp is scheduled for women in KMC Hospital Attavar on 9th March 2022, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

A BMD test can Measure the density of bone, detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs. It also helps to predict the chances of fracture in the future, monitor the effectiveness of treatments for osteoporosis, etc. So, the management of KMC Hospital Attavar has requested the women to take advantage of the Free BMD Camp being held at the Department of Orthopedics KMC Hospital, Attavar.

Registration is Free but Mandatory, for registration please contact: 7022078002