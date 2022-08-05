KMC Hospital Attavar To Organize Special Medical Camp on the occasion of 75th Independence Day ‘Azadhi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence “Azadhi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, KMC Hospital Attavar is organizing a special medical camp from 5th August 2022 to 17th August 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The camp will be held at the ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Pulmonary Medicine, and General Surgery departments. The patients who attend this camp will have free OP consultation, 20% discount on laboratory investigations, 20% discount on radiology investigations like CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray, etc., up to 10% discount on Pharmacy, and 10% discount on OP procedures.

Doctors will examine patients in their respective OPDs. If any patient requires inpatient treatment including surgery, they will be admitted and will be given a 100% discount on bed charges, nursing charges, and consultation charges. Apart from this, they will get a 50% discount (excluding consumables & Implants) on the final bill during the discharge. This is applicable to patients admitted to the general ward only.

Treatment for thyroid problems, Ear, Nose & Throat surgeries, hernia, piles, Appendicectomy, paediatric treatments and surgeries, cataract surgery, and other ophthalmology treatments, as well as treatments and surgeries for bone and joint problems and problems related to pulmonology, will be treated. The hospital management has urged the public to make use of this camp.

