KMC Hospital Attavar to Start Evening Clinic from December 1

Mangaluru: “The Evening Clinic will start operating at KMC Hospital Attavar, from December 1 and will run on all weekdays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm”, stated the Medical superintendent of KMC Hospital, Dr John Ramapuram in a press release on November 30.

In addition to the extended hours of service, patients will now be able to meet doctors in the evening for their healthcare needs. The evening clinic is mainly focused on providing consultation and other services.

Ample vehicle parking will be provided for patients visiting the evening clinic. With the extension of hours, KMC Attavar will provide patients with healthcare services, including radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy services apart from doctor consultations, all under one roof.

KMC Hospital Attavar is a 610-bed multi-speciality hospital known for its expertise in medicine, nursing care, and quality of diagnostics. In order to provide patients with the most modern healthcare and well-being, the hospital maintains continuous integration with the latest technology. The KMC Hospital Attavar is with NABH for Hospital Standards and is also recognized for its nursing excellence. Working people, students or people who don’t get time to visit the hospital during the daytime can utilize this service.

For more information call Ph: 88615 86249