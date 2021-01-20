Spread the love



















KMC Hospital Celebrates One Year of its Hip & Knee Replacement Centre of Excellence

This is the first of its kind in India to be recognized for the care of the entire spectrum of Hip & Knee joint ailments

Mangaluru: With an aim to offer an all-encompassing and comprehensive service for Hip & Knee care, KMC Hospital had launched an exclusive “Comprehensive Centre for Hip & Knee Care” in December 2019. Celebrating one year of its inception, this is the first of its kind in India to be recognized for the care of the entire spectrum of Hip & Knee joint ailments, both non-operative and joint preservation treatments to complex joint replacements.

Innovations in treatments always sound very promising. When a particular person seeks information about a new type of treatment on the internet, they are at the receiving end of an ocean of information that sounds convincing but may not be scientifically verified. While innovation is good, the onus is on the patient to choose and submit themselves to what they think is best. Hence, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) becomes essential where the patients can be educated regarding options of treatment available for their ailment and guided on making their choice based on scientifically well-proven methods.

Speaking on occasion, Dr Yogesh Kamat, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Hip & Knee Joint Replacement Surgeon, Sports Injury said, “Replacement surgeries for the Hip & Knee joints have even been ranked as number one and number three amongst all surgical treatments in terms of enhancing the quality of life for patients. However, more than two-thirds of joint replacement operations worldwide are undertaken by general orthopaedic surgeons and not those who undertake exclusive specialist Hip & Knee work. Centres and teams that work exclusively for Hip & Knee procedures are more likely to focus on recommended standards and have fewer chances of errors as well as complications. The exclusively focused centres, however, would be in a capacity to provide all-round treatment including complexities in that particular speciality.”

Dr Anand Venugopal, Regional Chief Clinical Services, KMC Hospitals, said, “The term ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) applies to any field. When it comes to medical specialization, the establishments which have pioneered in particular treatment methods and/or proved to effectively benefit patients have become guiding examples for other such treatment facilities around the world to follow. The basic purpose of having planned surgery is to have a better quality of life after it. Ours being a ‘comprehensive leading-edge centre’, we aim chiefly to nullify complications related to operations and have published our consistently excellent results as “Performance Indicators”. Similarly, we have made some innovations that have been scientifically tested and approved by international standards.”

