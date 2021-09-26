KMC Hospital Conducts FIRST ever ‘Fit Heart Virtual Program’ to Mark ‘World Heart Day 2021’

Spread the love



















KMC Hospital, Mangaluru conducts the FIRST ever Fit Heart Virtual Programme to Mark ‘World Heart Day 2021’

Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Heart Day, KMC Hospital – Mangalore has conducted the first ever Fit Heart Virtual Program today at Marena Sports Complex. The event was conducted in association with CULT fitness. Over 1000 people attended the event virtually through ZOOM & FB live.

The event started with an informative and enlightening talk by Dr Narasimha Pai, Interventional Cardiologist around the importance of keeping a healthy heart and the current alarming situation of Cardiac Health in Youngsters and sportspeople. This was followed by a 40minutes fitness session which had a mix of exercise, and dance.

Speaking at the event, Dr Maneesh Rai, Cardiac Electrophysiologist said, “Today heart diseases are common across all age groups including people in their 30s or 40s. Primary reasons are stress, lack of exercise, and unhealthy food habits apart from excessive smoking and drinking. Compared to the West, Indians experience heart failures early and therefore I recommend modifying lifestyle at a young age. Keeping cholesterol levels under check and undergoing regular health checks are key to a quality life. India is currently witnessing nearly 2 million heart attacks a year and the majority of the victims are youngsters, which is not a healthy trend. Current projections are a wakeup call for all of us towards adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

Adding to this, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, “KMC Hospital has always been committed to creating awareness on major lifestyle diseases that will potentially effect the common man. Considering the growing incidence and higher morbidity of heart failure patients, there is a need for dedicated heart failure programs that provide end-to-end and comprehensive treatment for all phases of heart diseases. We are committed to this cause through our patient-centric facilities, expert specialists, and a track record of best-in-class outcomes.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top 5 healthcare providers in India serving over 3 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With 11 tertiary / quaternary care facilities and 4 secondary care hospitals spread across India and abroad, Manipal Hospitals today operates and manages about 6,000 beds across 15 hospitals. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Media Contact: Concept Public Relations

Ravanan Raghav| 7795213926

Sai Ankit | +91 9959901487)

Like this: Like Loading...