KMC Hospital Conducts Public Awareness Prog on Diabetes Control & Prevention to mark WDD

Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru Conducts Public Awareness Programme on Diabetes Control & Prevention to mark World Diabetes Day

Mangaluru: World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and is held on 14 November each year. It was led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), and each World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme related to diabetes; type-2 diabetes is a largely preventable and treatable non-communicable disease that is rapidly increasing in numbers worldwide. Type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections. Topics covered have included diabetes and human rights, diabetes and lifestyle, diabetes and obesity, diabetes in the disadvantaged and the vulnerable, and diabetes in children and adolescents. While the campaigns last the whole year, the day itself marks the birthday of Frederick Banting who, along with Charles Best and John Macleod, first conceived the idea which led to the discovery of insulin in 1922.

World Diabetes Day was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the rapid rise of diabetes around the world. By 2016, World Diabetes Day was being commemorated by over 230 IDF member associations in more than 160 countries and territories, as well as by other organizations, companies, healthcare professionals, politicians, celebrities, and people living with diabetes and their families. Activities include diabetes screening programmes, radio and television campaigns, sports events and others.

” SNEAKY & SILENT” – are two adjectives health care providers use when talking about type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes develops over time. With type 2 diabetes, your body becomes resistant to insulin or the pancreas is unable to produce the amount of insulin you need to control your blood sugar. Individuals with diabetes have too much glucose or blood sugar in their bloodstream which can negatively affect the whole body, including the cardiovascular system, circulation, eyesight and kidney function. People with type 2 diabetes often have no symptoms at first. Later, as the blood sugar approaches 250-300 Mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter), a person may experience fatigue, weight loss, excessive thirst, constant hunger and frequent urination.

Healthcare professionals say a person can have type 2 diabetes for years without knowing it. You should pay close attention to red flags such as increased urination, increased thirst, blurry vision, slow-healing sores or frequent infections. Several risk factors associated with type 2 diabetes include: Family history; Ethnicity; Older than age 45; High blood pressure; Gestational diabetes; Body mass index above 25 or waist size larger than 40 inches for men and 35 inches for women; and Physically inactive

Consider these steps to reduce your risk of developing diabetes: Maintain a healthy weight; Eat well; Be active; Get screened for type 2 diabetes each year Being diagnosed with diabetes can be challenging at first, but with education and support, control is always possible. Understanding how to make healthy food choices, schedule physical activity into your day and monitor blood glucose are strategies that can help you keep your blood sugar numbers under control and avoid complications. If you think you’re at risk for developing diabetes, talk to your primary care provider right away.

Diabetes is a major public health issue worldwide that affects young and middle age groups in India nowadays. It is on the rise, affecting both urban and rural populations. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, KMC Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru conducted a Public Awareness Programme on Sunday 13th November at the Ladies Club, Opposite Tagore Park, Lighthouse Hill Road, Mangalore, at 10 a.m. ( a day earlier than the World Diabetes Day observed on 14 November) This is the first of its kind programme in Mangaluru where the public got some awareness on diabetes, its health complications and effects on the lifestyle. This interactive session was by the expert panel of senior doctors.

L-R: Dr Shrinath Pratap Shetty; Dr Haroon H and Dr Mayur Prabhu

L-R: Dr Praveen Chandra Nayak and Dr Gladys Rodrigues

Dr Shrinath Pratap Shetty, the Consultant Endocrinologist, spoke on Prediabetes and Diabetes Remission; a Diabetic Awareness talk was given by Dr Haroon H, Consultant Internal Medicine and Diabetologist; the discussion on Diabetes and Kidney by Dr Mayur Prabhu, Consultant Nephrologist; Dr Praveen Chandra Nayak, talk on Diabetic Retinopathy was by Dr Gladys Rodrigues, Consultant Vitreo Retina; Diabetic foot talk by Consultant Podiatry and on Diabetic Nutrition by Arun Mallya, Senior dietician on the occasion.

Posters related to diet food, precautions etc were displayed at the venue. There was a display of DIET FOOD meticulously prepared by Ms Jayashhree and a team of Sri Sai Caterers, managed by Jajanath Sanil. Fathima Zahida, a dietician assisted at the Diet Food display with her valuable information to the participants to maintain a diet lifestyle for healthy living. Rakesh, the Manager of the KMC Marketing dept welcomed the audience and Sudeendra Pai also from the Marketing department introduced the five resource persons to the audience.