KMC Hospital holds free BMD camp on ‘World Osteoporosis Day’

Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day, a free Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Check Up camp is scheduled for the general public at the department of orthopaedics in KMC Hospital, Attavar on 21st October 2022, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Osteoporosis is a disease of the skeletal system (bones) where the bones may fracture with little trauma. Diagnosis of Osteoporosis is made on X-ray or Bone Mineral Density (BMD).

A BMD test can Measure the density of bone and detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs. It also helps to predict the chances of fracture in the future, monitor the effectiveness of treatments for osteoporosis, etc.

The management of KMC Hospital Attavar has requested the general public to take advantage of the Free BMD Camp.

Registration is Free but Mandatory, for registration please contact: 7022078002

