KMC Hospital Holds Heart Check-up Camp for Mangalore City Police Personnel

Mangaluru: The Police Commissionerate in association with KMC, held a heart check-up camp for police personnel at the Commissioner’s office here on March 10.

The Heart Check-up Camp was inaugurated by the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS along with DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar, Medical Superintendent and Unit Head of KMC Hospitals, Mangalore Dr Anand Venugopal MD, Consultant – Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr Maneesh Rai, Consultant Cardiologist Dr Narasimha Pai, AGM Operations at KMC Hospital Raviraj and Senior Executive at KMC Hospitals and Subramanya.

Addressing the gathering Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Today we have organised a Heart Check-up Camp for the police personnel in association with KMC hospitals. Nowadays, people with Heart-related diseases do not reach the hospital in time for treatment, for example, Puneet Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest even though he had everything, he had a team of doctors and also could bring the hospital to his doorstep but he did not get the right treatment on time. This reminds us that, however, fit we think we are, we need to do regularly check our health. Sadly, we have lost young policemen from Urwa and Moodbidri Police stations due to a heart attack. Health is wealth. When we were planning to hold the health check-up camp Violet Pereira coordinated and made it possible for us to organize this camp”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “We may not have any bad habits like smoking or drinking, but we still need to do regular check-ups to avoid such unexpected problems. Don’t think that your wives or husbands or children will take care of your health. We ourselves need to take care of our health, our health is in our hands. Discipline is a must in your day-to-day activities. If you are well disciplined your will be healthy. Today a large team of doctors from KMC have come here to check your health. We all know that KMC is very good at delivering quality health services. We need to keep all the police personnel healthy and avoid tragedies in future”.

Addressing the gathering Dr Maneesh Rai said, “In the last one year we have read of many youngsters who died of a heart attack. For Cardiac arrest, the common reason is a heart attack. If anyone dies at a young age, everything may not be okay with him or her, it may not be a heart attack. If anyone has BP, sugar and the habit of smoking, and they develop chest pain, there will be chances of a Heart attack. One may get a heart attack due to genetic reasons, and in this case, the entire family should be screened”.

Dr Maneesh Rai further said, “When a person has a cardiac arrest, he has only 5% chance to survive. Out of 100, only 5 people survive a cardiac arrest if they get the treatment immediately. In the best cities, there are 30% chances of survival. When a person suffers a cardiac arrest, those around him/her need to restart the heart by initiating CPR immediately. In the US, Canada and Australia, people are trained to give basic life support. In India, we should all learn to give basic life support to the person suffering a Heart attack so that we can save lives. It is our duty to learn to give basic life support (CPR) to save lives”.

Traffic Inspector Guru Kamath compered the programme and delivered the vote of thanks.