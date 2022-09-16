KMC Hospital Mangalore to Conduct Healthy Diet Contest to celebrate World Heart Day

Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Heart Day 2022, KMC Hospital, Mangalore hosts the “Cold Cooking Contest ” for the general public. The contest will aim to create awareness of a healthy Diet for a healthy heart. The winners and runners-up will receive trophies along with attractive prizes. The contest has been designed for General Public ; 3 people form a team.

The Cold Cooking Competition will show the skills of cooking without using fire or any other equipment. Individuals would be required to bring ingredients for cooking the dishes. Processed or half-cooked items are not allowed. Only vegetarian heart-healthy food will be allowed. The first 50 entries will be considered for the competition. Grading will be done based on the taste, presentation, flavour and nutritional value of the dishes.

Speaking on the initiative, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operations Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “We are delighted to host this contest for the general public to celebrate World Heart Day and take steps to popularize healthy eating. This event endeavours to help people in and around the city learn more about the important ways to foster a healthy heart.”

To register, contestants can reach out on a dedicated phone number 89516 04282/91082 33978. The last date for registering for the contest is the 21st of September 2022. The Competition will be held on Sunday, 25th September 2022 at Marena Indoor Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, from 10.30 am onwards.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provide comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

