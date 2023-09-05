KMC Hospital Mangalore to host WoW walkathon on World Heart Day

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore one of the leading healthcare centre in the region is pleased to announce a 2 km Women On Walk (WoW) Walkathon on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The walkthon will start from KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle at 6:00 am and culminate at the Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, Mangaluru.

The walkathon is aimed at the upcoming World Heart Day to raise awareness about heart health.

Interested participants can register their names via WhatsApp on – 9008167071. Transportation facility has been arranged for the participants to return to the start point.

