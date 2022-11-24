KMC Hospital, Mangalore to Utilize WhatsApp Chatbot to Facilitate Appointment Services

Mangaluru: Manipal Hospitals, the second-largest healthcare services provider in India, has launched one of its kind WhatsApp Chatbot which will help patients book their appointment to avail of medical services. Through this, patients can reach out to the hospital over WhatsApp Chatbot to handle appointment queries by messaging a “Hi” and choosing the location KMC Mangalore on +91-6366-442244 for Doctor Appointments | Health checks | Vaccinations.

KMC Hospital, Mangalore would be leveraging the digital media platform technology to help assist patients. This is one of its kind digital initiative in Dakshina Kannada district – where a person anywhere in the world can use this WhatsApp Chatbot to book doctor appointments, health checks etc for their parents/ dependents at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “We are glad to announce that we are effectively implementing digital media platforms like WhatsApp Chatbot which would help assist our patients.

“Providing timely healthcare to an individual can make a lot of difference in the person’s health and well-being. In today’s world where pandemics and sudden spurts of diseases have become rampant, the healthcare industry needs to use cutting-edge technology to take the game to the next level. WhatsApp Chatbots in healthcare provide a seamless channel to fix appointments with the doctor on the requested date, thus ensuring the timely rendering of healthcare services with ease.” Siddiqui added.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 28 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,800+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.