KMC Hospital- Mangaluru Conducts Awareness Program on Sports Injuries

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, conducted an awareness program on sports injury prevention for sports instructors and trainers. The hospital reached out to many trainers in the city wherein doctors from the hospital educated 50 coaches and the sports fraternity on wellness, first aid precautions, and management of injuries sustained at various indoor and outdoor activities. The program was held at Avatar Hotel, Attavara, in the City. The aim is to create awareness about the first aid precautions and management of sports injuries.

The importance of exercise and physical activity in our lives can hardly be overemphasized. Having been through the COVID pandemic, people are realizing this better than ever before. The incidence of joint pains and arthritis in younger people is rapidly rising, with more than 50% of the country’s population suffering from knee and back problems. Similarly, while we are seeing better interest from the young and middle-aged people in taking up sports activities, the facilities available for our sportsmen are far from ideal.

Speaking on the initiative Dr Yogeesh Kamat, Consultant – Joints and Sports Injuries, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “The ‘Comprehensive Hip & Knee-care Center of Excellence’ has already established a track record of 95% return to sports following ligament injury surgeries. The aim of the session was to enlighten the sports fraternity on factors that lead to injuries, recognise such injuries, and take appropriate treatment. It aimed at creating awareness about first aid precautions and management of sports injuries.”

Dr Ishwara Keerthi, Consultant – Spine Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “We are delighted to host this awareness program to highlight the key importance of Emergency Management and Prevention in sports injuries. Among the key highlights, we demonstrated a new balance assessment equipment that will be installed in the OPD of the hospital. Through this installation, we hope that both, younger and senior citizens, will be able to overcome their fears and achieve a better lifestyle, as well as seek appropriate treatment following injuries.”

Mr Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, has already pioneered a speciality wing for Orthopaedics with exclusive care for Knee, Hip & Back problems. A Sports Injury OPD was recently launched and our specialists are yet again doing an awareness programme for Sports Instructors and Trainers on the Prevention and Management of Injuries incurred at various indoor and outdoor activities across the state.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provide comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Like this: Like Loading...