‘KMC Hospital Mangaluru Doctors Gave Us Second Lives’- Two Liver Transplant Recipients

‘KMC Hospital Mangaluru Doctors Gave Us New Lives’- Two Liver Transplant Recipients. Liver Transplant was successfully carried out at KMC Hospital Mangaluru by a team of experts from the Manipal Hospitals network

Mangaluru: A liver transplant is a surgery that removes a liver that no longer functions properly (liver failure) and replaces it with a healthy liver from a deceased donor or a portion of a healthy liver from a living donor. Your liver is your largest internal organ and performs several critical functions, including Processing nutrients, medications and hormones; Producing bile, which helps the body absorb fats, cholesterol and fat-soluble vitamins; Making proteins that help the blood clot; Removing bacteria and toxins from the blood, and Preventing infection and regulating immune responses

A liver transplant is usually reserved as a treatment option for people who have significant complications due to end-stage chronic liver disease. A liver transplant may also be a treatment option in rare cases of sudden failure of a previously healthy liver. The number of people waiting for a liver transplant greatly exceeds the number of available deceased-donor livers. Receiving a portion of a liver from a living donor is an alternative to waiting for a deceased-donor liver to become available. Living-donor liver transplant is possible because the human liver regenerates and returns to its normal size shortly after the surgical removal of part of the organ.

A liver transplant is a treatment option for some people with liver cancer and for people with liver failure whose condition can’t be controlled with other treatments. Liver failure may happen quickly or over a long period. Liver failure that occurs quickly, in a matter of weeks, is called acute liver failure. Acute liver failure is an uncommon condition that is usually the result of complications from certain medications. The most common cause of chronic liver failure is scarring of the liver (cirrhosis). When cirrhosis occurs, scar tissue replaces typical liver tissue and the liver doesn’t function properly. Cirrhosis is the most frequent reason for a liver transplant.

Liver Transplant Recipient Girish Aithal with his wife Ms Sujatha Aithal

A Team of Liver transplant experts from the Manipal Hospitals network have successfully carried out two deceased donor liver transplant surgeries at KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru in the past 6 weeks. Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at KMC Hospital, Dr Rajiv Lochan, Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals stated, “With the integrated expertise of clinicians across Manipal Hospitals network we can provide world-class care to the patients who need a transplant. With a strong network of experienced and well-trained teams, Liver Transplants in the coastal belt of Manipal network hospitals in Mangalore, Manipal, and Goa can be a routine program henceforth.”

Dr Lohit Shetty Raju, Hepato Pancreatobiliary and Liver Transplant surgeon, at Manipal Hospitals spoke about the two recent cases he said “Both these liver transplant recipients were known cases of decompensated liver disease and were on the waiting list for more than six months. The severity of the disease was such that they needed repeated admissions affecting their activities of daily living, many recipients are sole bread earners for their family.”

The Transplant team from Manipal Hospitals was supported by Medical Gastroenterologists Dr B V Tantry, Dr Suresh Shenoy, Dr Sandeep Gopal, Dr Anurag Shetty; Surgical Gastroenterologists Dr Vidya S Bhat & Dr Ranjith Rao; Anesthesiologists Dr Sumesh Rao (HoD), Dr Radhika, Dr Madhusudan Upadhya & Team; Critical Care Medicine Dr Dattatray A Prabhu (HoD) & Team; Department of Radio Diagnosis Dr Santosh Rai (HoD), Dr Keerthiraj B and team, Physiotherapy Dr Vijay Pratap, paramedical staff, transplant coordinators and hospital auxiliary support staff at KMC Hospital Mangalore.

Dr B V Tantry, HoD Medical Gastroenterology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore stated “Transplantation is a treatment option for patients with end-stage liver disease, alcohol-induced liver failure, fatty liver in patients with diabetes and obesity, viral infections with Hepatitis B and C, genetic or metabolic liver diseases. Manipal Hospitals provide quality care focused on the individual needs of a patient. Hosting comprehensive expertise under one roof focused on patient care gives the patient, not just one opinion but multiple opinions on different modes of treatment.”

Dr Shiran Shetty, HoD Medical Gastroenterology, Kasturba Hospital Manipal stated “Chronic liver diseases (CLD) are increasing in number in India. It is important to have awareness about liver-related disorders in the community, appropriate advice from the doctor and timely treatment will prevent further complications of liver disease. Recently we have observed there is an increase in road traffic accidents and declaration of brain deaths. Awareness of organ donation is rising in the coastal belt. The family members of these victims are counselled to donate the healthy organs of the deceased to save other patients in need of an organ thereby giving them a second life through an organ transplant. I urge people to understand and create more awareness on organ donation as one deceased person can donate organs and save many lives.“

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital stated “The Liver transplantation program at Manipal Hospital network is an integrated effort of the team of liver & gastro surgeons, medical gastroenterologists, anaesthesiologists, critical care team/intensivists, dedicated nursing and transplant coordination team trained under state transplant board and supported by Jeevasarthakathe Karnataka.”

Liver transplant in KMC Hospital Mangalore rejuvenates hope in the whole coastal belt and creates awareness that such complex lifesaving treatments are available for them near their home. The hospital has a dedicated team of doctors to medically & surgically treat any/all types of liver ailment and state-of-the-art facilities with effective infection control protocols. The super specialist transplant team from the Manipal Hospital network are highly trained and experienced liver transplant surgeons. They have conducted over 800 successful transplant cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Aithal, aged 47 of Udupi, one of the liver transplant recipients said, ” If not for KMC Mangaluru doctors I would have not been alive today. I had given hope in my life when I developed terrible pain in my stomach, followed by various complications. I even told my wife not to spend any more money on my treatment, because I had lost hope of living. It was a miracle that I was lucky to get a liver donated by a brain-dead person, for whom I am very grateful, whoever he or she is. And the doctors and nurses at KMC, Jyothi Circle Mangaluru hospital gave me good care and love, and they were beside me all the time till I recovered. And my wife was very supportive and caring during my treatment and stay in the hospital. All I can say is that the doctors at KMC are the best, whom patients can rely on for treatment”.

Another liver transplant recipient who wanted to remain anonymous said ” If I am alive today it is because of the good work of KMC doctors, who gave me a second life when I was in my last stage. The treatment and care by the doctors and nursing fraternity were phenomenal and they took all the care to save my life. My sincere thanks to the donor who saved my life, if not for the organ (liver) donation through Jeeva Sarthaka

To know to enquire / register for deceased donor transplant contact +91 8861586223