KMC Hospital Mangaluru Felicitates 6 Eminent Doctors on National Doctor’s Day

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, KMC Hospital Attavar and Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel jointly celebrated National Doctors Day and felicitated six eminent doctors on the occasion, held at Mareena Indoor Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, Attavar here on July 2.

National Doctor’s Day is observed on the 1st July of every year in India on the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician, freedom fighter, academician, and politician. This day is celebrated to show gratitude towards all the doctors who work 24×7, to ensure the good health and safety of the people in society.

The programme began with an invocation. Dr Dilip G Naik – Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MAHE Mangalore Campus, Dr Anand Venugopal – Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospitals, MAHE, Saghir Siddiqui – Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospitals Mangalore and Dr John Ramapuram – Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar were the dignitaries on stage.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by senior doctors from various departments of KMC Hospitals – Dr Gatha Upadya, Dr Surendra U Kamath, Dr Padmanabha Kamath, Dr Athiyamaan, Dr Ashok Prabhu in the presence of clinical administrators Dr Srikala Baliga, Dr Pramod Kumar, Dr Suresh Shetty and Dr Deepak Madi. This was followed by offering floral tributes to Dr TMA Pai who is the founder of Manipal Group.

On this occasion, six eminent doctors from the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kasaragod and Uttara Kannada were felicitated for their selfless service to the rural people of their region, and their contribution to a healthy community. Dr Muralikrishna Irwathraya from Kakkinje, Dr B Shyama from Puttur, Dr Prakash V Naik from Honnavara, Dr Satish Kallimar from Mangalore, Dr Avinash Kakunje from Kasaragod and Dr B Sadananda Naik from Moodbidri were felicitated. The felicitated doctors thanked the management, doctors and staff of KMC Hospitals Mangalore for their continuous support in providing high-end medical care for the people of their respective regions.

On this occasion, KMC Hospitals Mangalore introduced, a unique card termed as ‘Doctor’s Privilege Card’ to aid in the wellness of doctors and their families in and around Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Northern Kerala. More than one thousand doctors from these regions will be given this card from KMC Hospitals Mangalore. The first card was symbolically handed over to Dr K H Poojary, a senior family physician from Attavar, Mangalore. This ‘Doctor’s Privilege Card’ can be utilized at KMC Hospital Dr B.R. Ambedkar Circle, KMC Hospital Attavar, Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel and KMC Hospital Lab collection centres operating at 11 places in Dakshina Kannada District.

Saghir Siddiqui welcomed the gathering, Nitesh Shetty Yekkar and Dr Narasimha Pai compered the programme. The programme was followed by lunch and post-lunch various fun activities were conducted for the doctors.