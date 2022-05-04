KMC Hospital Mangaluru to Conduct Contest to Celebrate International Mother’s Day

Mangaluru: On the occasion of International Mother’s Day, which happens to be on 8 May, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, has unveiled a contest for pregnant women – a maternity photoshoot or writing a letter to their future child. The winner will receive a prize worth Rs 50,000, the first runner-up Rs 30,000 and second runner-up Rs 20,000. The contest has been curated for the comfort of the women, with an easy 2-step registration process, and assures 100% confidentiality.

The maternity photoshoot is to be done showing the baby bump. The letter needs to be addressed to the future child expressing how you feel about becoming a new parent and what your child means to you, at a total word count of under 300 words. Pregnant women can reach out to a dedicated phone number +91-9008167071 or email id wowmomcontest@gmail.com. The last date for taking part in the contest is 10 May, 2022.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operations Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “We are delighted to host this contest for pregnant women to celebrate all the special things about becoming a mom — from the sweetness of motherhood to the craziness of day-to-day life as a parent. This event endeavours to help people in and around the city learn more about the importance of being able to fully enjoy the experience of motherhood.”

About Manipal Hospitals :

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

