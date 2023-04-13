KMC Hospital, Mangaluru to organise Kids Summer Carnival on 30 April

KMC Hospital, Mangaluru to organise Kids Summer Carnival on 30 April 2023 at Fiza Nexus Mall (Formerly Forum Mall), Pandeshwar, Mangaluru.Those who are interested to participate must register their names on 9108029534 before the Registration closing date- Monday, April 17, 2023.

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangalore, along with Fiza Nexus Mall, Mangaluru will be organizing the Kids Summer Carnival on Sunday, 30 April 2023, for children from the age group of 6-9 years and 10-15 years. The carnival will showcase a Drawing competition and Lil Masterchef at the event starting from 10:45 AM – 12:45 PM and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM respectively. The theme for the drawing competition is – Healthy Habits and for the Lil Masterchef – Fireless cooking. Exciting prizes are to be won and all contestants will receive gift coupons.

Speaking about the Kids Summer Carnival, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said “We are very happy to host the Kids Summer Carnival in association with Fiza Nexus Mall, Mangaluru. It will be a perfect wrap to the week when the Summer Carnival by KMC Hospital, Mangalore will be an evening full of music, food, and shopping at Fiza Nexus Mall. It is so pleasing to witness many kids participating enthusiastically in the Drawing competition and Lil MasterChef activities along with their parents. The idea of organizing this event is to showcase the hidden talent amongst kids and provide an ideal platform for them.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 29 hospitals across 15 cities with 8,300 beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

