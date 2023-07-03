KMC Hospital-Mluru celebrates National Doctor’s Day Honoring 7 Senior Medical Heroes



Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, a renowned hospital dedicated to providing exemplary medical care, proudly recognizes the remarkable service and contributions of seven senior doctors on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. The day marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, and serves as a reminder of the noble profession of medicine and the selfless care doctors provide in saving lives.

On this special occasion, KMC Hospital, expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Prajith Hegde from Jeppu, Dr. Ashirvad MP from Shirthady Moodbidri, Dr. Shrinivas Nayak from Kumta, Dr. Shreenidhi Saralaya A from Kasargod, Dr. Gopalakrishna K from Ujire, Dr. Suresh Putturaya from Puttur , and Dr. Vittaldas Pai from Taliparamba for their invaluable contributions to the field of medicine. Their relentless dedication, expertise, and selflessness serve as an inspiration to the entire medical fraternity and the community as a whole providing the best healthcare access to the people who have positively impacted countless lives.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “National Doctor’s Day serves as a reminder of the immense dedication and selflessness that doctors bring to their noble profession. We are proud to honor these seven exceptional doctors. At KMC Hospital, Mangalore, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide world-class medical services and support our medical professionals in their tireless pursuit of healing and saving lives.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 29 hospitals across 16 cities with 8,300 beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

