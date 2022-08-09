KMC Hospital Mluru, ‘Centre of Excellence for Knee & Hip’ Shows World-Class Quality

KMC Hospital Mangaluru, ‘Centre of Excellence for Knee & Hip’ demonstrates world-class quality outcomes for patients



Mangaluru: The Centre of Excellence for Knee & Hip, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, conducted the ‘Preservation to Replacement’ at the KMC’s Marena indoor sports complex on Sunday. Around 90 patients in the age group of 40 to 80 years, who have undergone complex joint replacement surgeries, participated and undertook activities like dancing, kneeling, sitting cross-legged, cycling and other casual sports activities.

Patients are often discouraged from involving in physical activities following such surgeries. However, thanks to the state-of-the-art care for arthritis and sports injury, the Comprehensive Centre for Knee & Hip care at KMC Hospital Manipal has achieved positive results for patients to return to normal life.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yogeesh Kamat, Consultant and Specialist Knee & Hip Surgeon, said, “The idea of the event was to bust such myths. Quality outcomes are dependent not on the metal prosthesis used, but on the surgeon handling the tissues and ensuring proper rehabilitation following surgery. The specialist unit organizes such get-togethers so that patient confidence is boosted.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional COO, KMC Hospital Mangalore & Madhur Gopal, Associate Vice President, Marketing of Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd said, “The specialist knee & hip centre at Mangalore has achieved the best quality performance and outcomes. We have, for the first time in India, set standards for ‘Best Performance Indicators’ – 100% of patients being able to stand on the same day of the surgery, and 99% able to climb stairs before discharge from the hospital following joint replacement surgery. The term ‘Comprehensive Care’ denotes that every patient gets the best treatment suited for them, whether it be exercises to prevent surgery, cell therapy injections, arthroscopy or complex joint replacement, success of the treatment is ensured.

“Along with the best technology, the centre advocates a team approach with different specialists and coordinators coming together to put together the best treatment plan for the patient. New devices are also available as the out-patient facility to test gait objectively — this helps detect arthritis early so that preventive exercises can be introduced. Similarly, rehabilitation post-surgery is holistic and confidence to return to the desired lifestyle is achieved.”

Patients from other districts, states and countries participated in the event both physically & virtualLy. Kunje Krishnan, a 73-year-old from Malaysia and a patient of Dr. Yogeesh Kamat said, “I had knee complications since 2014, and had undergone four total knee replacements before being referred to the Knee & Replacement Clinic at KMC. Even specialists from Malaysia couldn’t cure it. That’s how I came to Mangalore and had my knee surgery on 29th May 2019. It’s been three years now, and I feel like it’s a new life for me. I can drive a car and go for walks without any problem. I wish to thank Dr. Yogeesh Kamat and his team of Dhruv, Bishwa and the admission team Priya for the help and guidance rendered to me while I was at KMC Hospital, Mangalore. My best wishes to all of you from my family.”

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 28 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,600+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provide comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

