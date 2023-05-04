KMC Hospital- Mluru to hold ‘WoW MoM’ Contest Celebrating Healthy Way to Pregnancy

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College(KMC) Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru one of the leading birthing centers in the region is pleased to announce the WoW MoM 3, a unique maternity photo shoot contest. This is the third season of the WOWMOM contest. The WoW MoM contest is an excellent opportunity for expectant mothers to share their moments of joy.

Speaking about the Wow MoM contest, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said, “We are thrilled to host the WoW MoM contest to celebrate motherhood and the beauty of pregnancy. We want to create a platform where expectant mothers and their families can celebrate this memorable moment and get health tips from experts on all aspects of pregnancy, nutrition, the husband’s role of ensuring a healthy journey of parenthood, etc.”

This event is an opportunity for expectant mothers to share their experiences and feel empowered as they get to interact with the expert panel of gynaecologist, fetal medicine specialists, yoga therapists, nutritionists, neonatologists, lactation counsellors and support staff of KMC Hospital’s birthing centre.

To participate in this contest the participant should send two photographs — one picture of the participant with the baby bump and another one accompanied by a family member. The participants need to share their photographs on WhatsApp mobile number – 90081 67071. The last date to send the entries for the contest is 9th May 2023

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 29 hospitals across 16 cities with 8,300 beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

