KMC Hospital observes ‘World Heart Day’- Multiple Heart Health Activities Held

Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru observes ‘World Heart Day’ having conducted Multiple Heart Health Awareness activities across all age groups

Mangaluru: World Heart Day is observed and celebrated annually on September 29, with the aim of increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases and how to control them to negate their global impact. Sources reveal that Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the most common cause of death globally. An estimated 17 million people die from CVD every year. Coronary heart disease or strokes were the major causes of these deaths. A common misconception about CVD is that it impacts more people in developed countries who are more reliant on technology and lead sedentary lifestyles.

But more than 80% of the deaths occur in middle-income and low-income countries. Fortunately, the main causes of cardiovascular disease are modifiable factors, which include lack of exercise, smoking, and a poor diet. Economic systems of countries are also majorly impacted by cardiovascular diseases — the cost of treatment is high and failure to treat the diseases timeously results in loss of productivity and long absences from work.

And locally here in Mangaluru to bring awareness on Heart related illness, on the occasion of “WORLD HEART DAY’ KMC Hospital,Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru, had conducted a variety of educational and activity-based events during the month of September. The month-long campaign was aimed at creating awareness among the public on the causes, symptoms, health risks and other factors related to heart diseases, and to educate the public on the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest and the right way to tackle both situations.

One of the activities was a competition on “Healthy heart awareness” conducted at 22 schools in Mangaluru. Around 13,700 children from kindergarten to PUC actively participated in the drawing competition organized by KMC Hospital at the school premises. Winners were declared in every classroom, and prizes were distributed. Booklets with information on Healthy Heart habits, ailments like hypertension / cholesterol / stress / cardiac arrest, dietary habits, etc. were given to all children.

The Principal and Teachers of the institutions acknowledged the importance of early teaching of healthy living for a healthy heart. The kindergarten children were given pre-printed sheets of healthy habits for colouring, while the older class children used their imagination to depict the ways to foster a Healthy Heart.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) experts conducted workshops for the Teachers and staff members of various schools and colleges. Named “Teach the Teacher”, these workshops taught them how to save lives with the help of CPR. The teachers also participated in collage-making and slogan-writing competitions. Parents of the children participated through a slogan-writing competition.

This event was guided by Dr Padmanabha Kamath, HOD Cardiology, Dr Narasimha Pai, Interventional Cardiologist, Dr MN Bhat, Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Rajesh Bhat, Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Maneesh Rai, Cardiac ElectroPhysiologist, Dr Harish Raghavan, Cardio Thoracic Surgeon & Dr Madhava Kamath, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru

Briefing the media personnel during the press meet held today at the KMC Hospital, Dr Padmanabha Kamath, Interventional Cardiologist & HOD Cardiology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “We reached out to the community through schools, colleges, mall, industries, apartments in the city and conducted CPR training, awareness talks on cardiac arrest, heart health, slogan-writing competition and interactive games. Quizzes around Heart Healthiness were also conducted”

“We also conducted CPR training for Rotary Club members, ambulance drivers, corporates, teachers & voluntary associations across Mangalore, Uttara Kannada & Kasargod Districts. Mangalore is home to large, medium and small-scale companies. Therefore, heart health awareness / check-ups of employees were conducted at organisations like Big Bags International, and Adani Power Ltd. The activity is in the pipeline at Patanjali Foods Ltd, Anagha Industries & Primacy Industries.” added Dr Kamath.

Dr Narasimha Pai, Interventional Cardiologist, Dr MN Bhat, Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Rajesh Bhat, Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Maneesh Rai, Cardiac ElectroPhysiologist, and Dr Harish Raghavan, Cardio Thoracic Surgeon also briefed about the Heart related illnesses, and gave tips on preventive measures to keep heart and life healthy.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer said “Keeping in mind the health of the people who are not able to visit the hospital during morning hours, we have now extended the Cardiac OP services by Dr Rajesh Bhat to our Evening Clinic which is operational from 5pm to 7pm.”

The finale of the activities was celebrated at Marena Sports Complex by conducting cold cookery / healthy heart diet competition for the public, placard and slogan competition for corporates, health awareness talk on stress management, followed by a CPR training session. A health check-up package was rolled out at Rs 499 only, consisting of HB, Fasting Blood Sugar, Lipid Profile, Serum Creatinine, and ECG.

