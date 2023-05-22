KMC Hospital One of the Region’s Leading Birthing Center Hosts ‘WOW MOM Season3’



Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, organised WoW MoM – Maternity Photo shoot contest on Mother’s Day. This year marked the third season of the contest organized by the Woman and Child Center at KMC Hospital dedicated to celebrating the delightful journey of motherhood.

The grand finale of WoW MoM contest was held at Dr T M A Pai Convention Centre, the winners were crowned by Mrs. Pragathi Rishab Shetty, a renowned sandalwood celebrity stylist as she aimed at honoring and empowering expectant mothers, fostering strength and confidence throughout this remarkable process. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital, on the occasion, said, “We wanted to celebrate the joy of motherhood and ensure that expectant mothers feel respected and valued during this beautiful chapter of their lives. This contest serves as a means to support them wholeheartedly.”

Obg and Pediatric team with Pragathi and Wowmom winner couple at center

The WoW MoM contest attracted expectant mothers from all walks of life, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their unique stories and experiences. The event was filled with entertainment. There were fun games and quizzes by senior doctors to burst the myths around pregnancy. The event was attended by Senior OBG consultants, Lactation Counsellor, Yoga Therapist, Pediatricians and was followed by an interactive Hi-tea session.

Mrs. Pragathi Rishab Shetty, Sandalwood Celebrity Stylist and a mother herself shared her perspective. “As a mother, I believe in celebrating the journey of pregnancy. It is a time of immense joy, and new beginnings, and holds a special place in the hearts of both the mother and the rest of the family. The WoW MoM contest embraces the beauty of pregnancy and motherhood while recognizing the incredible strength we possess as mothers.”

The contest witnessed nearly 100 mothers participating this year. These mothers shared their baby bump photographs, showcasing the beauty of pregnancy. Pragathi Rishab Shetty crowned the winners of the contest. Akshatha Amin emerged as the deserving winner, while Nishma secured the position of runner-up. KMC Hospital extends its hearty congratulations to all the winners of the WoW MoM contest. The hospital commends their courage, determination, and unwavering spirit as they embrace the transformative journey of motherhood.

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 29 hospitals across 16 cities with 8,300 beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Like this: Like Loading...