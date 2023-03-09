KMC Hospital organizes Public Awareness Program on ‘WORLD KIDNEY DAY

World Kidney Day (WKD) is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide. The Day is observed annually on the 2nd Thursday in March. WKD is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF).

And locally here in Mangaluru, on the occasion of World Kidney Day, Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital, Mangaluru, organized an awareness program for the public on kidney health. The event was held on March 9th, 2023, and featured a panel consisting of three senior doctors and transplant coordinators who gave an informative talk on maintaining a healthy kidney and the various treatment options available for kidney diseases.

L-R: Saghir Siddiqui (Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru), Dr Sushanth Kumar, Dr Ashok Bhat, and Dr Mayur Prabhu ( Leading nephrologists at KMC, Mangaluru)

The panel also conducted an awareness session on the mode of registering for a kidney transplant. A live testimonial was given by a patient, 65-year-old Dinesh Rao who had undergone a kidney transplant at KMC Hospital on 24 June 2017. He shared his experience on life after transplant, and immensely thanked Dr Laxman Prabhu who did the transplant, and also nephrologist Dr Sushanth Kumar who has been treating him for the last 13 years.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said “We are proud to celebrate 20 years of Nephrology services at KMC Hospital in Mangaluru. Our hospital boasts the largest Dialysis Centre with 35 dialysis stations, backed by senior Nephrologists and experienced technical staff. We were the first to introduce modern high-end dialysis with Nephrologist supervision in Mangaluru, and have performed many ground-breaking procedures, including Live Donor Kidney transplants, Swap Transplants, and Paediatric Transplants”.

“We have done more than 6,000 kidney biopsies to date and service 2,250 dialysis sessions per month. We also regularly perform advanced procedures like tunnelled dialysis catheterization and frenuloplasty. We are proud to have been the first to conduct a state government-sponsored pilot on Peritoneal Dialysis, and to offer the DNB program in Nephrology.” added Saghir.

On the occasion, the few family members of the cadaver organ donors, two staff of the ‘The Jeevasarthakathe’ constituted by the Government of Karnataka for a sustained deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation programme in the state of Karnataka; and a bevvy of staff of KMC who played a vital role in the dialysis process. Leading nephrologists Dr Sushanth Kumar, Dr Ashok Bhat, and Dr Mayur Prabhu gave an elaborate explanation of Kidney transplants, prevention and other topics related to kidney diseases.

Transplant coordinator Mrs Aruna Mallya, a dietician at KMC who was the moderator, asked a few questions to the three doctors, and also compared the programme. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Shwetha, a resident doctor at KMC, and Dr Mayur Prabhu proposed the vote of thanks. The event was successful in creating awareness among the public on kidney health and the importance of early detection and treatment of kidney diseases. KMC Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to providing the best nephrology services to the people of Mangalore and the coastal Karnataka region.

