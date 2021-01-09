Spread the love



















KMC HOSPITAL REDUCES THE TREATMENT DURATION OF CANCER BY 80%

Mangaluru: During the first week of December, 60-year-old Mr Rajesh (name changed) visited KMC Hospital with complaints of constipation. He used to bleed and face severe difficulty in passing stool. This went on for close to 3 to 4 months and he visited several hospitals to get a solution but to no avail.

When the patient visited us during the 1st week of December, he was evaluated with colonoscopy and biopsy. He was diagnosed with locally advanced Carcinoma Rectum. He was admitted in the hospital and was given radiation as part of Neoadjuvant treatment during the 2nd week of December. The 3rd week was recovery period. Surgery was performed in the 4th week.

Speaking about the case, Dr Karthik K S, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, KMC Hospitals said, “We were able to complete the local therapy within a month of diagnosing the cancer keeping in mind, the scientific protocol. Neoadjuvant radiation is an important aspect of treatment of rectum. Without Neoadjuvant radiation, the local recurrence chances are high as 30-40%. Classically long course chemoradiation has been in practice for almost two decades. In the classical protocol, radiation is given for 6 weeks then 8 – 10 weeks of gap, and then surgery is practiced. The total duration of local treatment takes about 4-5months. Operating on the radiated field makes the surgery little complex, the expertise required is more. The latest protocol of short-course radiation is a recent development and results are comparable with the classical treatment. This helps in cutting down the treatment time in these patients”.

Adding to this, Dr Anand Venugopal, Regional Chief Clinical Services, KMC Hospitals said, “It is very important to treat the patients according to the international guidelines and protocols. We should also give patients the advantage of the latest scientific developments. Patients should be made the beneficiary of all the fruits of modern scientific developments. The present Neoadjuvant radiation will help us reduce the entire timeline of the treatment to 1 month as compared to the classical process of 4-5 months. This also helps reduce the stress of cancer diagnosis in patients, not to mention the reduction in the cost of the treatment. We are happy to provide such state-of-the-art facilities which are on par with the global standards to the people of Mangalore.”

The patient has been discharged over the first weekend of January and will be under regular monitoring. The patient will undergo adjuvant Chemotherapy after 4 to 6 weeks.

