KMC Hospital Resumes Vaccination Process at 4 Locations in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital has announced that it is resuming the vaccination process for all eligible people who are 18 years and above. The hospital has resumed the vaccination drive at 4 locations in Mangaluru – KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle; KMC Hospital, Attavar; and Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, Attavar. Additionally, the hospital has set up a special vaccination centre at Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital, Kateel. The price per dose is Rs 850.

Speaking about the drive, Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Mangaluru Campus said, “Through this vaccination drive we want to provide vaccination to the maximum number of people in the Mangalore region. We have inaugurated a special KMC Hospital Vaccination Centre at Marena Sports Complex which is a huge space and it will easily cater to over 2000 vaccinations per day. As a part of this drive, we aim to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to anyone and everyone through these multiple vaccination centres.”

Speaking on the resumption of the vaccination process Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru said, “The second wave of COVID-19 has caused a devastating effect in India. Vaccination is one of the main weapons to fight this war against COVID-19. We have resumed our vaccination process and anyone eligible for taking the vaccination can register and book their slot through www.cowin.gov.in or Aarogyasettu app. I request all the people who are eligible to come forward and get themselves vaccinated. We need to get back to the fearless everyday life we used to live in and to live a full life void of fear. This is only possible when the mass spread of the virus is restricted. Getting vaccinated along with following the safety protocols like wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular sanitisation is the only way to fight the pandemic and make sure that ourselves and our loved ones are safe and healthy. I would like to sincerely appreciate the efforts and hard work being put in by the doctors and the staff to make sure that all the safety protocols are being adhered to strictly, and creating a safe and secure environment for all the patients at the hospital.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is India’s second-largest multi-speciality healthcare providers treating over 4 million patients annually. With its recent acquisition of 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India, the integrated organisation today has an enhanced Pan-India footprint with 26 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,000+ beds with a talented pool of 4,000+ doctors and 10,000+ employees. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe.

