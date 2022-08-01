KMC Hospital Starts Evening Clinic Providing Patients with Extended Hours of Service

KMC Hospital- Mangaluru Starts Evening Clinic Providing Patients with Extended Hours of Service



Mangaluru: Starting August 1, 2022, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, will offer evening clinic to provide patients with access to healthcare services. The clinic will be operational from 5 pm to 7 pm. With the extended hours of service, patients who are unable to visit the hospital during daytime, will now have the opportunity to get their healthcare needs addressed by Senior doctors in the evening.

Due to their busy home and work schedules, many people fail to keep or push forward their appointments when it comes to consulting doctors. Thanks Clinical to the evening clinic, patients will now be able to avail medical consultations with doctors from Cardiology, General Medicine(Physician) Geriatric Clinic( care of the Elderly) Medical Gastroenterology/ Liver specialist, Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Neurology, OBG, Gynecology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Plastic Surgery Radiology, Urology, Pain Management, Clinical Psychology, Dermatology, ENT, Pulmonary Medicine and Surgical Gastroenterology divisions. Patients will also have access to radiology scan, laboratory services and pharmacy services. For Appointments toll free number 1800 102 5555 can be contacted

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, “We have rolled out the evening clinic to help patients who are unable to visit doctors during the daytime, to consult the doctors in the evening. Doctors across all specialties will be available for consultations in the evening. This will make life easier for the patients. Through the extension of hours, we aim to provide patients with 360-degree healthcare services, including doctor consultations, and radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services.”

About Manipal Hospitals :

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provide comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Like this: Like Loading...