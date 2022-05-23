KMC Hospital Successfully Treats 79-Year-old Suffering from Acute Gastric Volvulus

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangalore, has successfully performed a Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic hernia repair with a Gastropexy procedure fixing the stomach of a 79-year-old patient. Gastropexy is a surgical procedure in which the stomach is sutured to the abdominal wall or the diaphragm. This is a treatment for gastric volvulus to prevent the stomach from moving up into the chest.

Speaking about the case, Dr Vidya S Bhat, Surgical Gastroenterologist, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said, “A 79-year-old male patient came to the KMC Hospital Emergency Department with a history of vomiting 10-15 times a day for 3 days. The vomitus contained clear fluid and blood clots. He also complained of upper abdominal pain which did not get resolved with medicines. On clinical evaluation he was found to be dehydrated, his pulse was 100/min and his abdomen was soft. He was further evaluated by a Contrast-enhanced CT scan and Endoscopy and was diagnosed to have an Acute Mesentero axial gastric volvulus (Twisting of the stomach) with a diaphragmatic hernia.

After stabilizing him for a day, he was taken up for Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic hernia repair with gastropexy. On the table, the stomach and colon were released from the hernia sac and Gastropexy was performed. The patient tolerated the procedure well. Oral feeds started on the day after the surgery and were gradually improved. He was discharged on the third day after the surgery in stable condition.” added Dr Bhat.

Speaking about the case, Dr Anand Venugopal, Regional Chief Clinical Service, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said “It is our endeavor to provide advanced medical facilities to our community. It is very crucial to evaluate and treat every patient with the latest clinical skills & expertise. Our Comprehensive Liver and Digestive Centre comprising a Medical & Surgical Gastroenterology team is second to none in the region.

With the joining of new doctors and their expertise will only strengthen the medical service deliverables in the region. We are proud that our team led by Dr Vidya S Bhat was able to treat this patient with remarkable results.”