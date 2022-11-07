KMC Hospital to Conduct Public Awareness Programme on Diabetes Control & Prevention

Mangaluru: Diabetes is a major public health issue worldwide that affects young and middle age groups in India nowadays. It is on the rise, affecting both urban and rural populations. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, KMC Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru is conducting a Public Awareness Programme on Sunday 13th November at the Ladies Club, Opposite Tagore Park, Lighthouse Hill Road, Mangalore, at 10 a.m. This is the first of its kind programme in Mangalore where the public can have awareness on diabetes, its health complications and effects on the lifestyle. This interactive session is by the expert panel of senior doctors.

Dr Shrinath Pratap Shetty, Consultant Endocrinologist, will talk on Prediabetes and Diabetes Remission; Diabetic Awareness talk by Dr Haroon H, Consultant Internal Medicine and Diabetologist; discussion on Diabetes and Kidney by Dr Mayur Prabhu, Consultant Nephrologist; talk on Diabetic Retinopathy by Dr Gladys Rodrigues, Consultant Vitreo Retina; Diabetic foot talk by Dr Praveen Chandra Nayak, Consultant Podiatry and on Diabetic Nutrition by Arun Mallya, Senior dietician on the occasion.

Who can attend: People who are having family history of diabetes, leading a sedentary lifestyle, age group above 35 years, dependents or caretakers of diabetics can avail the benefit of the awareness programme and interactive session on control / prevention of diabetes. The awareness program will be followed by lunch.

Registration is free but mandatory, to register call or whatsapp +91 9108233978 / +91 7676390230.