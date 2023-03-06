KMC Hospital to organize a Public Awareness Program on ‘World Kidney Day’

Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Kidney Day, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru announced to organize a Public Awareness Program on kidney health. The event will be held at its hospital premises at the new tower ground floor, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru on 9th of March 2023 from 10:15 AM onwards.

At the event, Senior Nephrologists from KMC Hospital will discuss the importance of kidney health and offer valuable insights to individuals on preventive care. This program will have eminent doctors who will highlight the role of kidneys to maintain overall health and well-being, sharing insights on how individuals can prevent kidney disease, as well as providing information on the latest treatments available for those living with kidney disease. Some of the notable speakers are, Dr. Sushanth Kumar, Dr. Ashok Bhat and Dr. Mayur Prabhu.

Also, there will be an interactive session where attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive personalized advice from the doctors.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said “At KMC Hospital, we are committed to promoting kidney health and raising awareness about the importance of this vital organ. We are delighted to host this Public Awareness Program on World Kidney Day and hope that it will inspire individuals to take action to protect their kidney health.”

Registration for this event is mandatory and free of cost. Interested participants can reach out through Whatsapp on 9008167071.

