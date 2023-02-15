KMC Hospitals Attavar and Mangalore observe International Childhood Cancer Day

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar along with KMC Hospital Mangalore observed the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) with the theme “Better Survival” is achievable throughtheirhands, at Sanjeevani Hall at KMC Attavar here on February 15.

The programme began with an invocation. Vasudev Kamath, Vice President – Development Centre Head, Infosys Mangalore and Devdas Kapikad, the renowned Tulu films and Theatre personality were the chief guests for the event. Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean of Kasturba Medical College Mangalore and Saghir Siddiqui, COO of KMC Hospital Mangalore and Goa, Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent of KMC Attavar were the guests of honour.

Dr Harsha Prasada, chief of the Paediatric Haemato Oncology (Child Cancer) division in his speech said that “In the last 9 years, we have diagnosed 625 children with cancer and out of which 500 children received treatment in both KMC Hospital Attavar and KMC Hospital Mangalore. We have treated 175 children who were detected with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, the most common cancer in children. The 3-year survival rate which we have published is one of the best in India which is 85%.

Kind-hearted Donors were recognised & honoured by the Dignitaries for their donations made for the treatment of cancer children.

Childhood cancers constitute 3–4% of all cancers. Every year, nearly 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, with India accounting for 76,800 (26%). Most of them are blood cancers, followed by brain tumours and abdominal tumours. Nearly 70–90% of childhood cancers are curable because of the better response to treatment.

Dr Harsha Prasada welcomed the gathering and Dr Suchetha Rao, Head of Dept of Paediatrics delivered the Vote of Thanks. The management also organised fun games and entertainment for the children who are cancer survivors and their parents.

