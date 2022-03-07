KMC Hospitals Mangalore Conducts Tele-Consultation to Mark International Women’s Day

KMC Hospitals Mangalore Conducts Tele-Consultation with the theme “By Women, For Women” on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Now women can let their guard down and talk freely about their health queries and concerns with women practitioners . Women can reach out to a dedicated phone number 9148230813 to avail of the video consultation, at a nominal consultation fee of Rs 250. Timing is from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Women across the globe can access this platform to address their medical needs for the entire month.

Mangalore: Most women tend to keep their health issues on the back burner due to their inhibitions, and avoid sharing their health concerns with their loved ones. There is a dire need to break her silence and address the challenges she faces, be it physical or mental health. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, KMC Hospitals Mangalore has unveiled an initiative for women — a video consultation platform where women are encouraged to come forward to discuss all their health needs with the consultant doctors at the hospitals.

The platform addresses all problems that females are likely to face — from a lump or swelling in the armpit, to discomfort, mental fatigue, tiredness, loss of weight, missed period, headache, and psychological-emotional disorders. Moreover, it has been curated for their comfort, with an easy 2-step registration process and assures 100% confidentiality.

Women can reach out to a dedicated phone number 9148230813 to avail of the video consultation, at a nominal consultation fee of INR 250. Timing is from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Women across the globe can access this platform to address their medical needs for the entire month.

Speaking on the initiative, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospitals, Mangalore, said, “We understand the challenges faced by women and endeavor to ease the process for them to reach out for medical support. We want every woman to shed her silence and avoid suffering. We are delighted to host this event on International Women’s Day to clear the roadblocks for women to come forward and openly discuss their health issues with the doctors here, who stand committed to provide them timely and cost-effective medical advice.”

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.