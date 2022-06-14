KMC Hospitals, Mangalore Organized Blood Donation Drive in the City- Drive aimed at raising the level of awareness of blood donation

Mangaluru: KMC Hospitals, Mangalore, organized a blood donation drive at the Fiza Nexus and Vertex One, Mangaluru, on the occasion of World Blood Donation Day. The drive saw a great turnout of around 100 participants coming forward to donate blood.

According to a national-level study titled ‘The clinical demand and supply of blood in India’, currently there is a demand-supply gap of 2.5 donations per 1,000 eligible persons. This indicates a shortage of 1 million blood units in India. Furthermore, as per reports, every day 12,000 people in India die due to lack of donated blood.

The disparity highlights the need for persistent and comprehensive efforts from all stakeholders and increases the awareness of the current state of blood donation in India. With the aim of addressing the same, the hospital initiated the drive which saw around 100 people donate blood and receive a ‘Donor Privilege Card’. This card willentitle the donor to avail Discounts on OPD Consultation, Health check packages, lab & radiology, and other services in the hospitals.

Speaking on this occasion Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operations Officer, KMC Hospitals, Mangalore, said, “The current amount of blood units in our country is nowhere close to the demand. This leads to a lot of lives being lost daily. Donating blood has many benefits, including a reduction of the risk of heart and liver ailments for donors. So, keeping this in mind, we have taken this initiative to highlight the importance of donating blood and encouraging people to come forward and save lives.”

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient- recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.