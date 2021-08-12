Spread the love



















KMC Hospitals Mangaluru Felicitates Volunteers with Dr TMA Pai Arogya Sevak Award

Mangaluru: Dr TMA Pai Arogya Sevak Award is awarded to volunteers in Health Care who work for the benefit of the community in getting access to quality and affordable health care.

Dr TMA Pai Arogya Sevak Award 2021 was awarded to Chandrashekhar Shetty Gurupur at KMC Hospital Mangalore for his selfless service towards community health development.

The award was presented by Dr Anand Venugopal, Medical Superintendent and Regional Chief of clinical services KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore. Dr Anand Venugopal said that society needs more people like Chandrashekhar Shetty who work towards eliminating illness from the community.

For several years Chandrashekhar Shetty has been working with a selfless attitude by Organizing health awareness and blood donation camps in rural areas, arranging for blood during emergencies, assisting in arranging funds for treatment of the needy and providing awareness on various government and private healthcare schemes thus ensuring the poor and needy get access to quality and affordable health care in the district.

On this occasion, Manjunath Omayya Kharvi and St Milagres Souhardha credit Cooperative Ltd Mangalore were also felicitated for their relentless service in promoting the Manipal Arogya Card Scheme to the community and for their initiative in digital/contactless mode of enrolment.

The felicitation was done by Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospitals Mangalore who stated that the Manipal Arogya Card a flagship scheme of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has grown as one of the largest non-insurance private healthcare schemes in India and has been helping lakhs of people get quality treatment at affordable rates from the last 20 years.

The entire programme was organized with Covid appropriate behaviour and a limited audience.

