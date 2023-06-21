KMC Mangalore Celebrates International Yoga Day

Mangaluru: On June 21st Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore celebrated International Day of Yoga 2023 for the second consecutive year. It was held in the Marena Sports complex at 6:30 AM. The chief guest of the Inaugural program was Dr K. Krishna Sharma, Professor and chairman, of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University. Dr Kunal Associate Professor Department of Physiology introduced the chief guest to the gathering.

Associate Deans Dr B Suresh Kumar Shetty and Dr Pramod Kumar graced the occasion. Dr Anupama N Professor and Head of the Department of Physiology delivered the vote of thanks.

Following by inaugural program, Dr Kunal Associate Professor Department of Physiology who is also a qualified yoga trainer instructed the yoga session for 45 minutes for more than 200 MBBS students gathered there.

Like this: Like Loading...