KMC Mangalore Launches Family Adoption Programme in Kateel

Mangaluru: Kasturba Medical College Mangalore formally launched the Family Adoption Programme at the Centre for Basic Sciences, Bejai, KMC, on July 15.

This programme provides an experiential learning opportunity for undergraduate medical students in community health care.

Dr B Unnikrishnan (Dean of KMC, Mangalore) presided over the function. Dr Sujay Bhandary (Taluk Health Officer, Mangalore) was the chief guest, and Dr Bhaskar Kotian (Administrative Medical Officer of Primary Health Centre, Kateel) was the guest of honour. Dr Rekha T (Professor and the Head of the Department of Community Medicine) welcomed the gathering.

Dr B Unnikrishnan unveiled the logbook designed for the Family Adoption Programme. Dr Sujay Bhandary appreciated the administration and faculty of KMC Mangalore for taking this initiative and urged the students to play an active role in community service.

Dr Bhaskar Kotian expressed his happiness in collaborating with the Department of Community Medicine (KMC Mangalore) to deliver community health care in Kateel. Faculty members, postgraduates and first-year medical students of KMC Mangalore were present.