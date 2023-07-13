KMC Starts Manipal Arogya Card 2023 Enrolment

Mangaluru: “We are celebrating the 125th birth year of our visionary founder Dr T M A Pai. It is our duty and responsibility to remember his noble work. The Indian healthcare system was modified by Dr T M A Pai. Such dedication, commitment, and service to society are extremely uncommon to see”, said the Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Dr B Unnikrishnan during the launching of Manipal Arogya Card scheme – 2023, at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Kodialbail here, on July 13.

Addressing the media persons Dr Unnikrishnan said, “Manipal Arogya Card was incepted with an aim to make quality healthcare affordable to the public. It offers benefits on a complete range of healthcare services. Manipal Arogya Card was started in the year 2000 as part of its social responsibility with the objective that quality health care should be made available to everyone at affordable rates”.

Dr Shivananda Prabhu – Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital, Kateel explaining the benefits stated, “Manipal Arogya Card, includes one year and two year scheme. The cardholder can avail benefits of Medical services across KMC Hospital Attavar, KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle), Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, Dr TMA Pai Hospital Udupi, Dr TMA Pai Rotary Hospital Karkala and Manipal Hospital Goa and 2 dental colleges Manipal College of Dental Sciences Manipal and Mangalore respectively. By paying a small amount, anybody can become a member and avail of the benefits.

Dr Deepak Madi – Deputy Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar explaining the card benefits said, “The Manipal Arogya Cardholder can avail discount upto 50% on consultation, 20% discount on Laboratory investigations, 20% discount on Radiology investigation like CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray etc, upto 10% discount on the OP Medicines purchased from Hospital Pharmacy & upto 25% concession on Inpatient bill excluding consumables and packages across various Ward categories. As there is no upper age limit for Enrolment, this scheme has helped a lot of senior citizens with their health care needs”.

Mr Raviraj – Chief Manager, Administration, KMC Hospital Mangalore speaking about the membership fees said, “Card membership includes, Individual membership for 1 person, at ₹ 300/-, Family membership includes Cardholder, his/her spouse and any number of unmarried children below 25 years of age at ₹ 600/- and Family plus membership includes individual, spouse, any number of unmarried children below 25 years and up to 4 parents including in-laws at ₹ 750/- which is the additional benefit. For 2 year scheme Individual scheme at ₹ 500/-, Family at ₹ 800/- and Family plus at ₹ 950/-”.

“Over the past 23 years, we are providing quality health care services to millions of people at a discounted rate. To know discount patterns of other hospitals and more details can contact www.manipalhealthcard.com. The public can enrol the Manipal Health Card from the Counters at KMC Hospital Attavar, KMC Hospital Dr B.R. Ambedkar Circle & Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel and also through Authorised agents Across Dakshina Kannada District & Northern Kerala”.

For Information on Manipal Arogya card agents at different locations or enrolments, the public can contact 7022078002, 0824 2285214.

Dr B Unnikrishnan – Dean, Kasturba Medical College Mangalore handed over Complimentary Manipal Arogya Card to the Media Representatives on the occasion. Marketing Head KMC Hospital Rakesh Darshan compered the programme.

