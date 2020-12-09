Spread the love



















KMF Director Haddur Rajeev Shetty Dies in Road Mishap

Kundapur: The director of Karnataka Milk Federation (DK), died after his car crashed into the Haladi Bridge, Kundapur here on December 9.

The deceased has been identified as Haddur Rajeev Shetty. He was the director of DK Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.

According to Sources, Rajeev Shetty was returning from Shankernarayana after finishing a programme on Wednesday, December 9 afternoon. As he reached the Haladi bridge, he lost control over his vehicle which crashed into the bridge. Haddur Rajeev Shetty was rushed to KMC Hospital Manipal, but he breathed his last on the way.

Shankernarayana Police have registered a case in this regard.