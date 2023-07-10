Knife found in women’s bag at K’taka Assembly entrance

Bengaluru: The security staff of the Vidhana Soudha here on Monday found a knife in the bag of a woman who was entering the building from the East Gate.

The policemen took the knife into their custody and let the woman inside the state legislature. However, considering the seriousness of the matter the woman was sent out of the building later.

The police stated that they are collecting information about the woman. More details are yet to emerge.

Last week the Karnataka Police booked an FIR against a man who claimed himself to be a MLA and sat in the state legislature during the presentation of the Budget last week. He had been booked for trespassing and impersonation.

Taking serious note of the incident, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara had sought a report from the police about the security breach. The arrested man in this connection has been identified as C.D. Thipperudrappa a.k.a Kariyappa, a resident of Doddapete in Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga district.

The preliminary inquiries had found that the man is mentally unstable and claims himself to be an advocate. The accused had entered Vidhana Soudha on Friday through the east gate. He went along with the MLAs and when marshals stopped him, he had claimed himself to be an MLA.

The security staff presumed him to be a first time MLA and let him in. The accused had entered the hall at about 12 noon and sat on the seat of JD (S) MLA Karemma G. Nayak. After noticing the strange person, JD (S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur brought the matter to the notice of the speaker.

By the time authorities could act, he had managed to disappear from the seat. However, the police managed to nab him in the premises of Vidhana Soudha. The accused had sat on the MLA’s seat and attended the session for 15 minutes.

