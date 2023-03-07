KNRI Kannadigas should Co-operate while Planning Events in UAE – Praveen Shetty

UAE: On behalf of the Karnataka Non-residents Indian forum, all community associations and groups were gathered in the Fortune Atrium Auditorium Dubai, on March 5, under the leadership of Praveen Kumar Shetty, President KNRI UAE.

Addressing the gathering Praveen Kumar Shetty said that all the community leaders and organizers belonging to Karnataka need better coordination and cooperation between them and ensure that all the major events date should not collide with other programmes as it will divide the Kannada lovers and spectators which will end up the event with low footfalls.

Further discussed that some organizers conduct programmes without preparation and proper arrangement for high-profile programmes, with few audiences which will hamper the credibility of all Kannadigas in the UAE.

Sarvotham Shetty, President of Abudhabi Karnataka Sangha, Suvarna Rajyotsava award winner added whenever he is invited to represent UAE and Gulf with other countries, always mentioned key contributors name who worked to uplift Kannada in the gulf Region.

Shashidhar Nagarajappa, President of Dubai Karnataka Sangha, appreciated the support of the Kannadiga people for the successful continuity of Kannada Pata Shaale over the past 9 years providing free Kannada teaching for more than 650 students for the year 2023.

All community leaders and representatives from different Kannada groups and organisations expressed their views and comments for better coordination and extended full support and cooperation in all upcoming Kannada programs & events.

Further all leaders highly condemned the recent incident, where one of the Kannada activists of unethical attention-seeking and misleading statements will negatively hamper all the Kannada activities of this region.

Praveen Shetty expressed and extended his sincere thanks to all the invitees, and informed them that he is waiting for the election to update them about fully fledged activities of KNRI to serve the people of Karnataka.

