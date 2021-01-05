Spread the love



















Kochi -Mangaluru Gas Pipeline Will Boost Economic Growth in Karnataka & Kerala: PM Modi

One Country, One Gas Grid! Kochi -Mangaluru Gas Pipeline Will Boost Economic Growth in Karnataka & Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating Kochi-Mangaluru Gas Pipeline and speaking Virtually, and a programme was held where the media personnel were invited at the GAIL (India) Ltd Premises located inside Mangalore chemical Fertilizers Ltd, Panambur, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 inaugurated the natural gas pipeline from Kerala’s Kochi to Mangaluru in Karnataka via video conferencing and said the project will have a positive impact on the economic growth in the two southern states. He said, “The goal of the government was to have ‘One Country, One Gas Grid’. The Centre was on a major initiative to connect all the gas grids across the country. This is an important day for India, especially for the people of Kerala and Karnataka. These two states are being connected by a natural gas pipeline. The pipeline will facilitate the ease of living for lakhs of people in both the states and also give a boost to the tourism sector”.

“The project became a reality due to the cooperation of the people and the state governments in Kerala and Karnataka. We need to stress upon the necessity of the Central-state cooperation to implement such major projects required for the development of the state and the people” added PM Modi. In a veiled dig at the previous governments at the Centre, Modi said he didn’t wish to talk about the reasons behind the rate of India’s progress in previous decades, adding, the country cannot develop slowly now. “In recent years, the country has increased its speed, scale, and scope of development,” he said.

The Prime Minister cited that experts around the world say that in the 21st century, whichever country emphasizes the most on connectivity and clean energy would reach new heights. He stressed that the pace of work in the connectivity front in the country happening now is never seen before in earlier decades. He further said in the 27 years before 2014, only a 15 thousand kilometre natural gas pipeline was built. But right now work is underway on more than 16 thousand kilometres of gas pipeline nationwide which will be complete in the next 5-6 years. He also cited examples of increased CNG fuel stations, PNG connections and LPG connections delivered by this Government which was never seen before. He said these increased connections have reduced the shortage of kerosene and many States and Union Territories have declared themselves kerosene free.

The Prime Minister said since 2014, the Government has brought in various reforms across the Oil and Gas sector covering exploration and production, natural gas, marketing and distribution. He announced that the Government plans to achieve ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’ and to shift to a gas-based economy as this gas has several environmental benefits. He said the Government is taking policy initiatives to increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket from 6 Percent to 15 Percent. “Dedication of the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline of GAIL is part of our journey to move towards One Nation One Gas Grid. Clean energy is important for a better future. This pipeline will help improve clean energy access”, said the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister said that efforts are on to prepare for the country’s future energy needs. To achieve this goal, natural gas is being focussed upon, on the one hand, energy resources are being diversified on the other hand. He illustrated the point with examples of the proposed world’s biggest renewable energy plant in Gujarat and stress on biofuels. He informed the audience that sincere work is on for getting ethanol from rice and sugarcane. The goal of ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 percent in 10 years has been set. The Prime Minister said that the Government is committed to providing every citizen affordable, pollution-free fuel and electricity.

As the Prime Minister was speaking to the two coastal states, he laid out his vision of fast and balanced coastal area development. He said that a comprehensive plan for the development of the blue economy in the coastal states like Karnataka, Kerala and other South Indian states is under implementation. He said the Blue Economy is going to be an important source of Aatamnirbhar India. Ports and coastal roads are being connected with a focus on multi-modal connectivity. We are working with an aim to turn our coastal region into a role model of ease of living and ease of doing business, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister touched upon the fisherman communities in the coastal areas who are not only dependent on the ocean wealth but also are the guardian of the same. For this, the Government has taken many steps to protect and enrich the coastal ecosystem. Steps like helping fishermen with deep-sea fishing, separate fisheries departments, providing affordable loans and Kisan Credit Cards to the people engaged in aquaculture are helping both entrepreneurs and general fishermen.

The Prime Minister also talked of the recently launched 20 thousand crores Matasya Samapada Yojna which will directly benefit lacs of fishermen in Kerala and Karnataka. India is progressing rapidly in the fishery-related exports. All steps are being taken to turn India into a quality processed sea-food hub. India can play a major role in fulfilling the growing demand of seaweed, as farmers are being encouraged for seaweed farming

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The cooperation extended by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was exemplary and said this model has to be emulated.” He also thanked the Kerala Chief Minister publicly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his address said the project had become a reality owing to the support of the people of the state and the joint work with the GAIL and Union government. He said the commissioning of this project was a major election promise of the Left Front and expressed satisfaction on its completion. He said the project was almost decommissioned in 2015 and after the LDF government assumed office in 2016, the project again started functioning. Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also spoke.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel spoke live at the programme held at Gail (India ) Ltd premises at MCF. MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MLA’s Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA Umanath Kotian and Rajesh Naik, Board Members fro MCF, Vijayanand Sullia- DGM of Gail in Mangaluru, among others were present. The programme was compered by International Anchor fame Shanker Prakash from Bengaluru. Dr Malini N Hebbar -professor at St Agnes College, Mangaluru did a brief introduction of the project/programme.

The 450km long pipeline built by GAIL (India) Ltd marks an important milestone towards the creation of “One Nation One Gas Grid ”. The Rs 3,000-crore project, which will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi to Mangaluru, while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, has the transportation capacity of 12 million metric standard cubic metres per day.

The project commenced in 2009 and should have been completed by 2016 but owing to political opposition in land acquisition, the project got delayed and now stands completed in 2020. This project was a part of the manifesto of the Left in Kerala. The project has already been supplying gas to the industrial units and residences in the Ernakulam city since 2013 after a part of the project was commissioned.

Over 1.2 million man-days of employment was generated during the construction of the pipeline. The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transportation sector. It will also supply natural gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline, PMO said. Consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution.

The pipeline will bring a convenient and uninterrupted supply of environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households, commercial units and compressed natural gas (CNG) across different city gas distribution (CGD) areas in different Geographical Areas. The pipeline will offer clean industrial fuel and feedstock for petrochemical and fertilizer sectors and provide an opportunity for multiple gas-based industries to emerge, thus bringing about socio-economic benefits to the people of these states and creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

