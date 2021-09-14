Kodialchem Pratibhavonth Cheddum! Ruth Clare D’silva Secures All India FIRST Rank in CA Examination

Spread the love



















Kodialchem Pratibhavonth Cheddum! ( Mangaluru’s Genius Girl!) Ruth Clare D’silva Secures All India FIRST Rank (Old Scheme) in Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 Examination. She is also the FIRST Student in the History of Mangaluru/Kodiyal to Secure the FIRST Rank at All India Level in CA Examination.

Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for Mangaloreans, and especially for Roman Catholics of Kodiyal that a daughter of our soil has brought name and fame to the Coastal Town by securing the All India FIRST Rank (Old Scheme) in the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 Examination- and she also happens to be the FIRST student in the HISTORY of KODIYAL/MANGALURU to get that FIRST RANK in INDIA. The examination was conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and the results were declared on Monday, 13 September evening.



Yet another male bastion has been decisively breached. It’s a long-held myth that girls struggle with numbers and finance. Well, try telling that to Mangalorean lass Ruth Clare D’silva who made history by sweeping the top Rank in this year’s chartered accountancy exam, considered one of the most difficult to clear. What’s more, the pass percentage of girls surpassed that of the boys, and our Kudla girl is one among them. Ruth said she was surprised at her achievement, but had always been good with numbers in her academics. “I hope more and more girls will be drawn towards accountancy as a profession,” she added.

As per a renowned Chartered Accountant in the City, a large number of girls were getting inclined to chartered accountancy as it was considered a reliable career option. “It offers a very safe and secure position and one is certain to find a good placement and job. Also, the number of girls doing well acts as an inspiration for others.” he said. While yet another Chartered Accountant Vivian Pinto, of Vivian Pinto & Co., Balmatta, Mangaluru, where Ruth did the CA articleship said, “Ruth is very good in her communication skills and always looking out for challenging assignments in the course of training. Her strength was her belief in her capabilities and we were fully impressed with her work ethics. She was brilliant in handling assignments and had excelled during her training here”.

Ruth is the daughter of Rosy Maria D’silva, a homemaker and a Counsellor and Ruffert D’silva, who retired as a Service Engineer at a Company in Kuwait. She has a sister and two brothers, and the family belongs to St Sebastian Church, Bendore, Mangaluru. Apart from good academics, Ruth’s other co-curricular activities/hobbies include playing table tennis, playing piano, Music, Muay Thai, among other fun activities. “During my schooling and PUC days, I was more into co-curricular activities, but I still managed to get 86% in academics at St Theresa School, and 93% in PUC at St Agnes College, Mangaluru. In CPT/IPCC Exams while at Mangalore University I secured FIRST in the district four years ago. I did my Undergraduate Course through Mangalore University Distance Education. This year even though the CA exam was a bit tough, I tried my best to do well but never expected to get the top rank. I am elated and overwhelmed for acing the CSA exam with the First rank”

The CA Final examinations were held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examinations were conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 and the CA Final (old scheme) Group 2 exams were conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19. Her mentor and Convenor of Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL) Srinivas Nandagopal remarked that Ruth has created history. She is an example of ‘never quit’ attitude and consistently pursued exam after exam for the past couple of years without deterring a bit. “It’s a miracle and we never expected Ruth to secure the All India FIRST rank in CA, which has brought us so much glory and we are proud of our daughter on her marvellous achievement. Ever since the results were out and spread across the city and other places, celebrations already began at our residence ( El-Shaddai, near Mallikatta) , and our home is trickling with visitors and phone ringing without a break ” said Ruth’s parents. .

When asked what her future aspirations are, Ruth said at the moment she has not decided yet of her future career, however, she said, I would look forward to being a DIRECTOR of a reputed Mega company. “And I owe my success to God and to my family, and my mentor Nanddagopal Sir. I always had a passion towards the CA subject and after I secured the First rank in CPT/IPCC in the district, it motivated me to go further and I think I made the right choice taking up CA course ” she said. When asked what her message would be for those pursuing CA studies, Ruth said, “CA is a long course of four years, of which first three years of articleship and one year of exams. You need a strong determination and commitment towards the subject, and need to know more about CA before you get into it. Once you take up CA course, never give up and success will surely be yours”.

Renowned Chartered Accountant CA A R Shetty said “Industry observers say that the result reflected a growing trend of young women doing well in the financial sector. We should be really proud of the fact that girls have started bagging top positions in the CA final exams. While intellectually they are second to none, there is also a sense of comfort that corporates draw while hiring them, though there is no bias. I am not surprised with this year’s CA results. Please remember that this is not a one-off and is now a trend. Girls have been regularly topping the CA exams and this year too the top ranks were bagged by females. No doubt that girls are increasingly opting for a shot at the CA profession. Girls are by and large more sincere, studious and devoted to what they do. This has seen them pick up very well in the CA exams.”

Team Mangalorean extends best wishes and congratulations to Ruth Clare D’silva on her BIGGEST achievement. You Go Girl!

Like this: Like Loading...