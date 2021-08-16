Kodiyal Origin Capt (IN) Sachin R Sequeira Awarded ‘Shaurya Chakra’ by India’s President

Spread the love



















Kodiyal (Konkani) aka Kudla (Tulu) aka Mangaluru Origin Captain (IN) Sachin R Sequeira Awarded ‘Shaurya Chakra’ by India’s President Ram Nath Kovind, on 75th Independence Day

Mangaluru: It’s indeed a proud moment for the Mangalureans, especially the Catholics, that a Kodiyal aka Kudla aka Mangaluru origin Capt Sachin R Sequeira has been awarded the prestigious “SHAURYA CHAKRA” for his Courage, Determination and Commitment while serving in the Indian Navy, by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, on the 75th Independence Day. Team Mnagalorean extends heartfelt compliments and congratulations to Capt Sachin Sequeira on his tremendous achievement.

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the Gallantry awards to Indian Navy personnel including Shaurya Chakra. INS Kochi’s commanding officer Capt Sachin R Sequeira has been awarded with Shaurya Chakra for his commendable work in search and rescue operation in the recent cyclonic storm Tauktae in North Arabian Sea. Under the leadership of Captain Sachin Sequeira , his team undertook search and rescue operations in extremely challenging weather and sea conditions in the North Arabian sea and successfully saved more than 125 lives from the stricken Barge P 305 at the Offshore Development Area (ODA).

CAPT SACHIN R SEQUEIRA

Capt Sachin R Sequeira is currently appointed as the Commanding Officer of INS Kochi. During the recent cyclonic storm Tauktae in the North Arabian Sea, INS Kochi, under the able leadership of Capt Sachin, undertook Search and Rescue Operations, in extremely challenging weather and sea conditions, resulting in saving over 125 lives from the stricken Barge P 305 at the Offshore Development Area (ODA).

On 17 May 2021, the ship sailed with dispatch to render assistance to Barge P-305, which was sinking under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, off the ODA. On being directed to sail with dispatch, the ship was successfully able to prepare and cast off within one hour under extremely challenging conditions of 40-45 kns winds, blinding rain and nil visibility. Displaying thorough professionalism, exemplary leadership, the officer guided the ship to close the stricken barge, giving the distressed crew reassurance of assistance by the Indian Navy.

Capt Sachin Sequeira with Indian Ambassador Dr Ausaf Sayeed presenting the Ship model of INS Kochi to Prince Saud Bin Naif, the Governor of Eastern Region -Saudi Arabia

Capt Sachin was honoured by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in July 2021

The increasing perilous conditions of 50 kns winds, swell height of above 10 mtrs, sea state 7/8 and intense spells of rains, precluded rescue by boat, Gemini divers or shore based air ops. Faced with extremely limited options, the officer took the bold decision of maneuvering the ship to close and recover survivors directly from the sea. This demanded utmost courage, bold action, adept ship handling and astute thinking as the drift in area was over 5 kns and swell conditions resulted in violent ship motions. The survivors were closed nonetheless and were recovered on board through various innovative ways such as use of scramble nets, jumping ladders and lines.



The Officer, keeping the mission of saving lives foremost, over and above the safety of his own team and the ship, led and guided his officers and ship’s company tirelessly throughout the day and night over a period of 36 hours. His courageous action, motivation of the crew and composed decision making enabled rescue of 125 personnel, including over 65 survivors recovered in dark hours, without injury or loss of life of his crew.

The successful and daring execution of the Search and Rescue Operation under unprecedented stress and extreme rough weather highlights the extraordinary leadership, professionalism and fortitude of the officer. This brave act of leadership and courage was in keeping with the ethos of the Navy and in service of the Nation in times of peril and adversity. For his extraordinary bravery, courageous leadership, exemplary grit and determination, in the face of extremely challenging conditions, the officer is recommended for the award of Shaurya Chakra.

The Nao Sena gallantry medals for other Navy personnel are : Captain Prashant Handu, Commander Sunil S Korti , Commander Sunil S Korti, Commander Bipin Panikar, Lt Commander Raj Krishna Manu, and Prahlad MCA (Flight Diver)

ABOUT CAPT SACHIN SEQUEIRA FAMILY – A MANGALOREAN CONNECTION :

Capt (Commodore) Sachin R Sequeira was born and brought up in Mumbai, after his parents moved from Mangaluru to Mumbai in 1970. He did his schooling at Stanislaus High school, Bandra, Mumbai and then his PUC at National College, Bandra, Mumbai, after which he joined the Naval Academy in Goa. He joined the Indian Naval Force in 1993, and he is the Commodore. Married to Sandra, they have two boys-Sheil in his 12th Standard and Shaneil, in 10th standard. Prior to the announcement of ‘Shaurya Chakra’ Award by India’s President Ram Nath Kovind, Capt Sachin was honoured by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in July 2021, for his bravery.

Capt (Commodore) Sachin R Sequeira hails from a family and relatives having roots in Mangaluru, who are either Coffee Planters, Doctors, Engineers, Professors, Business-Owners , and among other professions. Capt Sachin’s mother Dr Thelma comes from the Pinto’s family, with their ancestral home “ROSEDALE ” still existing near Hotel Woodlands/PSR Silks on Bunts Hostel Road in the City. Dr Thelma is the eldest daughter of Late Jerome Pinto and Late Mrs Iris Pinto-both who were Coffee planters, having nine children.

L-R : Sandra Sequeira (Capt Sachin’s Wife), Shaneil & Sheil (Sons) and Capt Sachin

Dr Thelma Sequeira nee Pinto,aged 76, who is Capt Sachin’s mother, is married to Archie Sequeira, aged 81, a retired Human Resource manager from Johnson & Johnson, Mumbai, having worked there for over three decades. Next to Dr Thelma is Daphne Mathias nee Pinto, a Doctor by profession; Diony Pinto- a Coffee Planter; Mrs audrey Pinto- a professor at Alva’s College-Moodbidri; Allan Pinto- a doctor by profession and also a Coffee Planter; Trevor Pinto- Coffee Planter; Lloyd Pinto- Coffee Planter; Errol Pinto – a pediatrician doctor having his own clinic in Mangaluru.

Archie and Dr Thelma Sequeira Family : L-R : Capt Sachin Sequeira; John Fernandez (Son-In-Law); Dr Smita (daughter); Nikara ( Smita’s daughter); Suhas Sequeira (Son with his child, Zach); Sonal ( Suhaa’s wife); Sandra ( Capt Sachin’s Wife, holding baby Elina, the daughter of Suhas); Shaniel and Sheil (Capt Sachin’s sons)

Seated are Archie Sequeira and Dr Thelma Sequeira

Capt Sachin’s dad, Archie Sequeira hails from Kulshekar born to (Late) Peter (retired teacher from Padua High School, Mangaluru and (Late) Valarie Sequeira (Homemaker), who had eleven children. Dr Anisbart Sequeira (Senior Scientist/Nuclear Physicist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC); Archie Sequeira -(Retd from HR dept at Johnson & Johnson, Mumbai); Azechiel Sequeira ( Chief Engineer-BST Ltd); Joyce Sequeira ( Retd banker-Australia ); Juliet Sequeira ( Retd teacher from Padua High School); Jane Sequeira ( General Manager Saraswat Bank) ; Alfred Sequeira ( Chief Accountant in a real estate firm, Vancouver, Canada); Jacintha Sequeira ( Retd teacher-Toronto, Canada); Judy Sequeira ( Retd Officer from Toronto City Office, Canada); Dr Jessie Sequeira ( owns clinic in Toronto, Canada); and Austin Sequeira ( Chartered Accountant, Toronto, Canada).

Archie and Dr Thelma Sequeira have three children- Dr Smita Sequeira, who is a master trainer in HR dept of ‘Navgati’-a NGO in Bengaluru, married to John Saldanha; Capt Sachin Sequeira; and Suhas Sequeira, who is a Vice President at Wells-Fargo Bank, married to Sonal Saldanha.

