Spread the love



















Kodiyalche Chedhu Ruth Clare D’Silva Secures All India Rank-1 in Annual CA Exam

Mangaluru: Mangaloreans should be proud of Ruth Clare D’Silva for having secured All India first rank in the CA Final examinations held earlier in July. The results of the exams were declared on Monday evening,13 September .

Ruth, daughter of Rosy Maria D’Silva and Ruffert D’Silva,belonging to St Sebastian Church, Bendore, Mangaluru has bagged the numero uno position in the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

She had completed her CA articleship at CA Vivian Pinto & Co, Balmatta, Mangaluru. Ruth had completed her schooling from St Theresa School, Bendore, Mangaluru and then her undergraduate course through distance education from Mangalore University.

Like this: Like Loading...