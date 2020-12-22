Spread the love



















Kodiyalche Chedu Preemal Joan Vas Winner in Karnataka State Tenpin Bowling Championships

Mangaluru: Tenpin bowling is a popular and recreational sport in India. The activity is administered by the Bangalore-based Tenpin Bowling Federation of India. It organizes the National Bowling League comprising championships for amateurs, corporate team tournaments as well as a national tour for professionals. Many Indians take up bowling for fitness, rather than for recreation. Bowling alleys in India are commonly a part of multiplexes and malls. In 2008, the Indian team participated in the WTBA World Tenpin Bowling Championships in Bangkok and the Commonwealth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Belfast. Rajmohan Palaniappan, first Indian to score a perfect game (300) in 40th Singapore Open in the Year 2007. Some of the countries where bowling is famous both as a sport and entertainment include England, USA, Finland, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Germany, Colombia, and Korea.

Ten-pin bowling is a type of bowling in which a bowler rolls a bowling ball down a wood or synthetic lane toward ten pins positioned evenly in four rows in an equilateral triangle at the far end of the lane. The objective is to knock down all ten pins on the first roll of the ball (a strike), or failing that, on the second roll (a spare). An approximately 15 feet (5 m) long approach area used by the bowler to impart speed and apply rotation to the ball ends in a foul line. The 41.5-inch-wide (105 cm), 60-foot-long (18 m) lane is bordered along its length by gutters (channels) that collect errant balls. The lane’s long and narrow shape limits straight-line ball paths to angles that are smaller than optimum angles for achieving strikes; accordingly, many advanced bowlers impart side rotation to hook (curve) the ball into the pins.

People approach bowling as either a demanding precision sport or as a simple recreational pastime. Following substantial declines since the 1980’s in both professional tournament television ratings and amateur league participation, bowling centers have increasingly expanded to become diverse entertainment centers. Ten-pin bowling is often simply referred to as bowling. Ten-pin, or less commonly Big-ball, are prep-ended to distinguish it from other bowling types such as lawn, candle pin, duck pin and five-pin. That was a little bit of narration of Ten-pin Bowling. But this report brought back memories of my 24 years stay in Chicago suburbs-USA, where Bowling was my recreation game- and I was seen at the Bowling alley every Friday and Saturday. Bowling was a fun game for me, grabbing a few cold-ones in one hand, and rolling the ball in the other hand. I miss my bowling fun days! I hope someone opens a Bowling Alley in Mangaluru, and I will be the first one to join.

Recently, Akash Ashok Kumar and Preemal Vas scored close wins to emerge champions in the 6th Karnataka State Tenpin Bowling Championship held at Amoeba, Bengaluru. While Akash defended champion Kishen R by 29 pins to win his fourth title in the men’s section. Preemal edged out Geetha Poojary( 324-323) by just one pin to wear the women’s crown .Akash took a 45 pin lead game 1 .in game 2 Kishan fought back scoring 226 but a 7 to 10 split in last frame provided an opportunity for Akaash to score or 210 and clinch the title with a 435- 406 scoreline .In the women’s final Geeta took a comfortable lead of 36 pins over Preemal in game 1 ( 181-145) In game 2, Preemal fought back in the last frame with three strike scoring 179. needing a strike in her last film to win the title, Geetha could manage only eight pins ,scoring 142. You Go Girl-You have made Mangaluru Proud!

L-R : Prajwal Vas, Swarooprani Vas, Mrs Veronica Vas , Jeevan Vas and Preemal Vas

Preemal Joan Shyna Vas hailing from Kulshekar, Mangaluru, presently residing in Bengaluru, is the daughter of Jeevan Vas, a Businessman, Sportsman, TV and Big Screen Artist, and Mrs Veronica Vas, a Bsw graduate, presently a housewife. Preemal has a brother, Prajwal Vas, who has done Masters in Animation, and presently CEO & Founder of Plangle Studio, and his wife Mrs Swarooprani Vas, having done Masters in Finance, is India Head of Coresight. Preemal did her schooling at Sacred Hearts School-Kulshekar, College at St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and MBA from Jyothi Nivas College,Bengaluru, presently in Events Management at Bengaluru. She is also a good cricketer, black belt in Karate and a very good throw ball player who played in Qatar for local throw ball competitions.

Team Mangalorean congratulates Preemal Vas on her BIG win, and wishes her all success in the future Tenpin Bowling Championships. YOU GO GIRL- MANGALUREANS ARE PROUD OF YOU!