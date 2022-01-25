Kodiyalche Chedu Remona Pereira Receives ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022’ from PM

Kodiyalche Chedu (Kudla/Mangaluru Girl) 17-year-old Remona Evette Pereira Receives ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the National Girl Child Day. Remona has received the award for her exceptional achievements in the field of art and culture.

Mangaluru: Yet another proud moment for Mangaloreans, especially Roman Catholics from “Rome of the East-Mangalore”, that one more young Catholic girl has brought name and fame to this coastal city by receiving Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022, to mark the National Girl Child Day. Earlier in the years, many other Kodiyal Catholic Girls have made this City proud by their achievements, to name a few- Ms Ruth Clare D’silva who secured All India First Rank in CA Final Exam in September 2021; Ms Venizeia Annie Carlo who bagged four gold medals in Asai Equipped Power-lifting championships 2021 held in Istanbul-Turkey; Ms Josita Rodrigues who represented India at ‘Miss Tourism Worldwide 2019; and 27-years-old Priya Serrao who was crowned ‘Miss Universe Australia 2019’, among others. Kodiyal Girls Rock!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the grit of Mangaluru-based 17-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer Remona Evette Pereira and the support of her mother despite many odds and said it was nothing but tapasya (penance). In his virtual five-minute interaction, after presenting the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022, to mark the National Girl Child Day, Modi said youth like Ms. Pereira are the future of the country. PM Narendra Modi also said to this Mangaluru teen that Achievements are bigger than your age and that her art is a way of expressing the strength of the great country.

When the Prime Minister said the family must have struggled a lot to support her, Ms. Pereira revealed that she lost her father early. She and her brother Ronaldo Rockson Pereira were brought up by mother Gladis Periera with great difficulty. Hearing this, Modi said he saluted her mother. The Prime Minister said he had heard Ms. Pereira was pursuing Bharatanatyam since the age of 3 and asked how she developed an interest in the art form. She replied it was her mother’s passion to make her a great dancer. “I owe a lot to my mother and my family,” the girl told PM Modi, adding she would strive to spread the richness of Indian culture across the world.”It took me a lot of time to learn to even stand on glass pieces. My mother would try it out first, and then I’d learn. It is all about practice and hard work,” Remona replied. When the PM was told that Remona performs on broken glass he asked her, “Do you not fear it?”

REMONA SEEN WITH HER MOM GLADIS PEREIRA

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development informed the Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday of Ms. Remona being chosen for the national award and asked it to arrange a virtual interaction on Monday at 11 a.m. The interaction was arranged at the zilla panchayat office. Remona Pereira is a student of Sourabha Sangeetha Nrithya Kala Parishath and Sandesha Foundation of Arts and Culture. She also learns Western dance, folk dance and other dance forms and pursues I PU at Padua PU College, Mangaluru.

Her name figures in the India Book of Records, Bharat Book of World Records and Golden Book of World Record-London. She is a winner of Bal Gaurav Prashasthi 2021 at the State level and Asadharana Pratibha Puraskar 2017 at the district level. She has performed Bharatanatyam in 16 States across India and received more than 20 awards. After the interaction with the Prime Minister, Mr. Kumara felicitated the Pereira family on behalf of the district administration. Digital certificates were conferred on PMRBP awardees for 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology.

Ms. Remona speaking to Team Mangalorean said that she intends to obtain a doctoral degree in Bharatanatyam while her dream is to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. “I am keen on spreading the culture of Bharatanatyam and teaching kids, particularly those from economically weaker sections,” she said. Having lost her husband Everest Pereira just before the birth of Ms. Remona, Ms. Gladis Periera brought up the children doing tailoring work and the support of her family members. Remona’s brother Ronaldo is in final year of a hotel management undergraduate course, she said.

Remona said she was overjoyed at having to interact with the PM and wished that she could visit Delhi to receive the award. Remona aspires to do a PhD in Bharatanatyam, and wants to continue to learn new forms of dance and teach underprivileged kids. “The award came as a surprise and after trying for the last five years,” she said.

